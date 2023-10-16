Industries

Packaging Company news South Africa

Propak Cape shines the light on latest products, technology and innovation

16 Oct 2023
Issued by: Specialised Exhibitions
Of importance to all those associated with the packaging, printing, plastics, food processing, labelling and related industries, Propak Cape will shine the light on the very latest products and technologies that these industries have to offer.
Propak Cape shines the light on latest products, technology and innovation

Recognised for its ability to link together people and products, build quality business connections and facilitate sales, Propak Cape is providing a platform for just under 200 exhibitors to showcase thousands of new products, technologies, machinery, consumables, systems and services. The many live demonstrations at the show will enable visitors to see world-class machinery in action.

Taking place from 24-26 October at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the trade show is the perfect event to showcase the key trends driving growth in the South African packaging industry. Technologies have greatly advanced over the past few years and visitors to the show will be able to engage on all the latest packaging trends and growth drivers operating to expand the local packaging market in the next five years.

The latest technological developments and offerings in sustainable recycling and bio-degradable packaging solutions will also be on show at this year’s Propak Cape exhibition. Sorting and recycling machines as well as sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging products will be part of what visitors to the show can expect to see. Packaging printing is becoming more important in the wake of the new proposed changes to food labels in South Africa and visitors will also find the latest developments in packaging printing innovation on display.

“With packaging being such an integral part of essential industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and personal care, Propak Cape is an important visit for those involved in these industries and across the wider packaging, plastics and related industries,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of the show.

“Our exhibitors are leading industry suppliers and service providers who will be using this platform to showcase latest front-line technologies, innovative machinery, equipment and raw materials, and the most up to date processing techniques,” he says. “Visitors will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations, discover solutions for improved efficiency and cost containment, and benefit from the free-to-attend seminars presented by industry experts.”

Propak Cape’s daily programme of seminars will highlight the latest global trends and how the SA market can take advantage of these developments. Johan van Wyk, sales and marketing director at Fang, will speak about the rapidly evolving landscape of the packaging industry, and how the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force in enhancing electronic security. Volker Ditscher, director global sales track and trace at WIPOTEC-OCS will speak about how manufacturers and retailers will benefit from using GS1 2D codes. Masale Manoko, sustainability manager, Southern Africa at Tetra Pak, will share Tetra Pak’s exciting vision for the circular economy in South Africa with a focus on recycling and how they can assist food manufacturers in reaching their sustainability objectives. Many other engaging speakers are also included in the seminar programme. Topics are generally aligned to the show’s theme days: New Products and Innovation, Sustainability and Automation.

“Visitors can register online for free access to Propak Cape, and we encourage all industry players to attend. It’s the ideal place to learn about the latest industry trends, meet industry suppliers and service providers, network with industry peers, speak to technical experts, and source products and services to suit your business needs,” concludes Anderson.

The show is supported by the Institute of Packaging SA (IPSA), Packaging SA, Plastics SA, Printing SA, and the Aerosol Manufacturers Association (AMA). IPSA will be running a one-day high-level Responsible Packaging conference alongside the show on the Wednesday, 25 October. Booking and cost details can be accessed on the Propak Cape website.

For more information and online visitor registration, visit www.propakcape.co.za.

Specialised Exhibitions is a division of Montgomery Group.

Specialised Exhibitions
We aspire to the highest possible service standards, with a focus on customer care. We've built a proud heritage over the past 50+ years, organising industrial trade shows since 1968.
