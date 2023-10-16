Revamped Ballito Junction ready for November opening

The reconfigured and refurbished Ballito Junction shopping centre on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast is almost ready for the public. MDS Architecture conceptualised the refurbishment for owners Menlyn Maine and Flanagan & Gerard. The rejuvenated centre, set to open on 30 November 2023, will offer retail convenience, outdoor dining options and flexible workspaces.

"The reimagined development brings a lifestyle element to the broader precinct by offering an outdoor dining node. The aesthetic has been updated to complement the triple-storey, 80,000 m2 regional mall to which it is connected,” explained Pierre Lahaye, a partner at MDS Architecture.

Workspace synergy

Workshop17, a provider of flexible workspaces, is expanding its operations to KwaZulu-Natal at Ballito Junction. This move is in response to the increasing demand for mixed-use properties and remote working options.

The setup offers businesses and workers flexibility, and it’s expected to increase foot traffic to the centre during weekdays. Daytime visitors will benefit the restaurants, and those using Workshop17 will have a variety of convenient options for meetings and meals.

The new mall is linked with new lifts and a lobby, providing access-controlled lifts for Workshop17. A screen has been installed above to demarcate the space and hide services from view.

Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard Group, notes that large volumes of people in higher income brackets, including families semigrating from Gauteng, are relocating to the north coast of KZN. They are attracted by the quality of life it offers, its world-class secure estate living and its easy access regionally, nationally, and internationally.

“It is this growing movement that inspired the decision to introduce bespoke workspace solutions to the region. We felt the timing was perfect. Many professionals will now be able to have a quality work environment within the North Coast’s premier shopping destination – Ballito Junction,” says Gerard.

Piazza area redevelopment

Ballito Junction has always been a popular spot for outdoor dining. Significant changes have been made, including the demolition and reconfiguration of the existing restaurant area, and the creation of a new restaurant node. The redesigned space centers around a piazza, encouraging guests to enjoy the outdoors.

A landscaped garden area interweaves between the shops, providing a secluded rest area with indigenous landscaping. Several Workshop17 office suites have views of the piazza or the mall area. The courtyard’s dining options are integrated into the garden area, and some suites offer sea views.

The space has been updated with darker tones for a contemporary feel, while maintaining continuity with the existing tiles through carefully designed flooring patterns.

The refurbishment includes remedial works, waterproofing upgrades, and energy-efficient features. By repurposing existing elements and incorporating modern design principles, Ballito Junction demonstrates a sustainable approach that harmonizes history with progress. This transformation positions Ballito Junction as a dynamic hub where work, leisure, and community come together.