Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiPropelair SAPG BisonBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Data centres urged to adopt standard metrics for environmental sustainability

13 Oct 2023
A revised report from Schneider Electric has proposed a set of 28 key metrics for data centre operators to measure and report on their environmental sustainability performance. This is a revision of the original whitepaper published in November 2021, which was created to support and advance the data centre industry by providing standardised metrics for reporting sustainability.
Data centres urged to adopt standard metrics for environmental sustainability

Schneider Electric requested customer and industry association feedback in 2023, which contributed to publishing this latest revision of the whitepaper.

According to the report, data centres are undergoing rapid growth to support the digital transformation of the world, but this growth has to be done in an environmentally friendly way. Data centre operators are facing mounting pressure from investors, regulators, customers, and employees to provide greater transparency on their environmental impact and progress on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programmes

SMBs grapple with staying ahead of cybersecurity challenges, new research reveals
SMBs grapple with staying ahead of cybersecurity challenges, new research reveals

5 hours ago

The whitepaper proposes five metric categories for environmental sustainability reporting: energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water, waste, and local ecosystem. These categories represent an integrated approach to assessing the environmental impact of data centres and identifying areas for improvement.

Align on where to improve

“Data Centre operators are using a variety of different metrics making it harder to compare and benchmark sustainability progress and performance,” said Pankaj Sharma, executive vice president, secure power division and data centre business at Schneider Electric.

“We need a standardised data-driven approach to align on where to improve and what to prioritise, as well as ways to identify and root out organisational reporting discrepancies in order to meet the expectations of stakeholders and governmental pledges. Through more credible and comparable data, we will be able to establish industry benchmarks for others to make valuable environmental changes."

"Without a unilateral approach to reporting, data centre organisations are at risk of losing vital time and efforts as regulatory requirements continue to grow in importance. As a sign of our commitment to leading the data centre industry on sustainability initiatives, and in response to requests from our customers, we revised our original framework updating it with a newer set of metrics for organisations to progress their reporting.”

Simonne Adcock, Senior Recruiter at REDi Recruitment
EVP - recruitment and retention's shared secret

By 4 hours ago

This report also identified stages of maturity for data centre operators in their sustainability journey: beginning, advanced, and leading. Depending on the stage, the report recommends different sets of metrics to use for reporting and benchmarking.

For example, the beginning stage represents basic reporting for energy, water use, and greenhouse gas emissions, while the leading stage adds more detailed metrics for energy reuse, carbon offsets, water replenishment, waste diversion, land use intensity, and mean species abundance.

Industry-based target values

Standardisation recommendations include industry-based target values for some key metrics, such as power usage effectiveness (PUE), renewable energy factor (REF), carbon usage effectiveness (CUE), and water usage effectiveness (WUE). These target values are based on surveys, studies, regulations, and industry players.

"Measuring sustainability in datacenters is not just an option, it's a responsibility we owe to our planet and future generations. By quantifying our environmental impact, we empower ourselves to make informed decisions that lead to meaningful change. However, isolated efforts are not enough,” commented Vlad Gabalov, director at Omdia, head of the cloud and data research practice about the importance of establishing benchmarks.

“To truly drive progress across the industry, we must unite under a standardised framework. This framework will not only guide our actions but also enable us to compare, learn, and innovate collectively. Through measurement and standardisation, we can pave the way for a greener, more sustainable digital future."

Highlights of the updated whitepaper include:

  • A detailed outline of the specific 28 metrics within the five key areas of energy, GHG, water, waste and local ecosystem (i.e. biodiversity) that data centres should review.
  • Addition of segmentation for GHG emissions metrics by scope 1, 2 and 3.
  • Addition of “Server utilisation (ITEUsv)” in the energy category to guide efforts to reduce the number of servers to achieve the same level of information processing.
  • Addition of “Water replenishment” to the “Water” category for better water stewardship activities.
  • Addition of “E-waste” and “Battery” metrics to “Waste generated” and “Waste diversion rate” under the “Waste” category.
  • A greater focus on the “Local ecosystem” category to include “Total land use”, “Land-use intensity”, and “Outdoor noise” metrics measuring the direct and indirect impact on biodiversity.
  • A recommended holistic approach to maturity-level mapping of each metric, inspired by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, for ongoing progress measurement.
  • The best-in-class values and industry target values for each key metric for data centre organisations.
NextOptions
Read more: emissions, data centre management, Schneider Electric, ESG reporting

Related

GIBs can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower energy costs, and increase grid reliability and resilience. Source: Sueda Dilli/Pexels
Grid interactive buildings could get us to net zero25 Aug 2023
Source: 123RF
Hotels of the future are built on interoperable solutions16 Aug 2023
How grid-interactive buildings can become prosumers
How grid-interactive buildings can become prosumers19 Jul 2023
Actom battery energy storage. Source: Supplied
Local suppliers play crucial role in electricity grid transition17 Jul 2023
Schneider Electric signs MoUs to accelerate energy training, research
Schneider Electric signs MoUs to accelerate energy training, research14 Jul 2023
We first have to build this (smart) city
We first have to build this (smart) city5 Jul 2023
Don't fly blind when you invest in renewables for buildings
Don't fly blind when you invest in renewables for buildings8 Jun 2023
Image source: Petr Malinak –
ESG windfall with expanded renewable energy tax incentive13 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz