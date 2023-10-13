CM Solutions appoints Ben Knights as new CEO

CM Solutions Metallurgical Consultancy and Laboratories has announced the appointment of Ben Knights as its new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made alongside the company's dual celebration marking 20 years of providing processing consulting services and a decade since the inauguration of its metallurgical laboratory.

Ben Knights. Source: Supplied

Knights, a graduate of UCT with an MSc in Chemical Engineering, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He previously served in Mintek’s Measurement and Control Division, where he was head of the process control group. Since joining CM Solutions in 2012, Knights has played a pivotal role in developing the metallurgical test work side of the business.

“We started the test work side of the business as a natural extension of the design and optimization work that we already had a strong reputation for,” he said.

“We’ve made great strides in growing the lab to a sizeable business employing over 35 people. There’s still a lot of space to improve our offering and expand our range. We’re just getting started, and we’re excited for the journey.”

Knights succeeds company founder Frank Crundwell, who will now concentrate on bolstering Knights’ leadership and providing consulting services to CM Solutions clients. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring that the business continues to build on its robust foundation in research and innovation.