Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareAfriGISEasyDebitBizcommunity.comOmnisientEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Gqeberha learner wins silver medal at Eskom science fair

12 Oct 2023
Mpho Mketo, a 16-year-old student at Ndzondelelo High School in Gqeberha, has been selected as one of 10 learners who will join a 12-month mentorship and incubation programme sponsored by the Durban University of Technology,
Gqeberha learner wins silver medal at Eskom science fair

The programme is valued at R20,000 per learner and is a significant recognition of Mketo’s exceptional potential and the impact of his research project.

His research project, titled An Antibacterial Elucidation product: using different calyces was among the standout scientific endeavours showcased at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF). The fair took place at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg from 3 to 6 October 2023.

Source: iStock.
How load shedding is impacting the property market in South Africa

7 hours ago

The project demonstrates Mketo’s commitment to addressing critical challenges in the field of antibacterial products. His innovative approach, which involves using different calyces (the cup-like structures at the base of a flower), earned him a silver medal and holds the promise of contributing to the development of effective antibacterial solutions.

“I felt proud of myself for winning. I’ve put a lot of hard work and dedication into my project. It was exciting to receive those awards and represent my school on such a global stage," said Mketo.

“The biggest takeaway for me from the fair was how other pupils think. When I saw their projects at the ISF, I was moved. It was astounding to find that other brilliant minds can come up with such amazing ideas. They made me realise that there’s so much I can accomplish myself. I’ll never forget the motivation they brought into my life,” he added.

Support for young scientists

Eskom Development Foundation provided support to these learners who were not only finding solutions but also emerging as inspirational figures among their peers. The expo strived to ignite a lasting passion for innovation and steer them toward promising careers in these fields.

"At the Eskom Expo, young scientists are given the platform to apply their logical thinking, creativity, and innovation to address pressing problems within their communities," explained Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO Mologadi Motshele.

“The Eskom Expo ISF brings together the brightest minds in our country, as well as the 10 invited countries, to not only compete for amazing awards, but also to allow these young scientists to learn from each other and develop new ideas of their own," added Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty.

"It is only when these bright young minds interact with like-minded learners, will they motivate each other and help our country develop better scientists to solve the problems of the future, which don’t yet exist.”

Visit exposcience.co.za for the complete list of 2023 Eskom Expo International Science Fair winners.

NextOptions
Read more: Eskom, Durban University of Technology, Parthy Chetty, young scientists, science fair

Related

Source: iStock.
How load shedding is impacting the property market in South Africa7 hours ago
Makwana steps down as Eskom chairperson, Nyati takes over
Makwana steps down as Eskom chairperson, Nyati takes over2 days ago
Sun rises behind the cooling towers of Kendal Power Station, a coal-fired station of South African utility Eskom, as the company's ageing coal-fired plants cause frequent power outages, near Witbank. SOurce: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Vodacom gets ready for first virtual wheeling project in SA3 days ago
The power of vision: Bold dreams that shape the future
eStudyThe power of vision: Bold dreams that shape the future6 Oct 2023
Kusile units return, load shedding drops to stage 2
Kusile units return, load shedding drops to stage 22 Oct 2023
Public-private collaboration key to expanding Eskom's transmission, says Minister
Public-private collaboration key to expanding Eskom's transmission, says Minister27 Sep 2023
Taskeen Hasrod to represent South Africa in international FameLab competition
Taskeen Hasrod to represent South Africa in international FameLab competition22 Sep 2023
Source:
Swellendam community centre burnt down as residents rampage over electricity hike and indigent policy20 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz