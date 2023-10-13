EVP - recruitment and retention's shared secret

In the high-stakes world of talent acquisition and employee retention, one truth stands out: the key reasons why employees leave your company are often the same reasons they eagerly embrace new opportunities elsewhere. Understanding this vital concept can be a game-changer for businesses striving to maintain a competitive edge in today's talent short market.

Simonne Adcock, Senior Recruiter at REDi Recruitment

At the heart of this revelation lies the employee value proposition (EVP) - a multifaceted concept that defines what your organisation brings to the table and what your employees seek in return.

The EVP encompasses everything from company culture and benefits to compensation and growth opportunities. But here's the kicker: the three pillars of competitive remuneration, career growth, and educational development are the common denominators that bridge the gap between employee departure and recruitment.

Let's face it - everyone wants to be fairly compensated for their hard work. Competitive remuneration isn't just about offering attractive salaries; it also includes comprehensive benefits packages, bonuses, and perks.

When your EVP aligns with your employees' financial expectations, you not only retain talent but also create a magnet for top-tier professionals. This positioning through competitive remuneration is a strategic investment in the future of your company, demonstrating a commitment to the employee by the company.

In addition to financial benefits employees seek opportunities for advancement and personal development. A stagnant career path can be a powerful motivator for seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

When your EVP emphasises career growth and genuine investment in an employee long term, you not only retain top talent but also inspire them to give their best every day knowing it will be recognised. .

Clear pathways for advancement, mentorship programs, and opportunities for skill enhancement are proven ways for employees to flourish within an organisation.

The last key ingredient is employee development: the thirst for knowledge is universal. By offering development opportunities, you demonstrate a commitment to your employees' growth and well-being.

Whether it's through workshops, courses, on-the-job training or certifications, supporting ongoing development not only keeps employees engaged but also equips them with the skills needed to drive your business forward and keeps them focused on company career expansion.

Employee value proposition isn't just a trend; it's the anchor of your workforce strategy. By acknowledging that the factors driving employee departures are the same ones attracting new talent, you can unlock the secret to sustainable growth and success.

In conclusion, by investing in their EVP, companies will find themselves not just retaining employees but building a reputation as an employer of choice in their industry. It's a win-win that every forward-thinking organisation should embrace.