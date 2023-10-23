Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propak Cape 2023EverlyticDistellSpecialised ExhibitionsTekkie TownGfK – An NIQ CompanyPareto LimitedOLC Through The Line CommunicationsW&RSETAPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Exhibitions & Events Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape

23 Oct 2023
Issued by: Propak Cape 2023
According to the World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report 2023, the top four global risks for the next decade are all directly linked to the natural environment. The number-one risk humankind will be grappling with for the next decade is the risk of failure to mitigate climate change.
Propak Cape provides an opportunity to talk with technical experts
Propak Cape provides an opportunity to talk with technical experts

The Western Cape Government has proactively set impressive goals for the mitigation of climate change and the improvements in the provinces’ environmental sustainability. The province plans to divert 100% of organic waste away from landfill sites by 2027, and the City of Cape Town plans to increase diversion of recyclables away from disposal to landfill by more than 70% by 2035 through improved collection and waste separation. In addition, South Africa’s extended producer responsibility regulations make funds available for investment into the collection and recycling of materials.

Latest technological developments

The latest technological developments and offerings in sustainable recycling and bio-degradable packaging solutions will be on show at this year’s Propak Cape exhibition, taking place in Cape Town in October. Sorting and recycling machines as well as sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging products will be part of what visitor to the show can expect to see.

Nordic Paper and Packaging, in partnership with UPM Specialty Papers, BOBST and Sedwick, plans to introduce a new solution for high-barrier end-uses utilising metalised barrier for paper which is fully recyclable in paper streams. This new solution, to be introduced at Propak Cape 2023, will offer brand owners the possibility to shift from non-recyclable solutions to fully recyclable solution utilising existing packaging lines.

Stripform Packaging will launch its newly developed oxo-biodegradable bags which can be used as ziplock bags, courier bags, boutique bags and pharmaceutical bags at Propak Cape 2023. The new oxo-biodegradable bags degrade naturally in less than two years with no toxic residue. The company will also display innovative ethylene absorbing bags that extend the retail shelf life of fruit and vegetables by up to five days, an important contribution to food sustainability. Stripform is a BRCGS (Issue 6) certified manufacturer and incorporates green technologies to provide tailor-made packaging solutions such as oxo-biodegradable plastics, supporting the circular economy.

The Veleta Group, supplier of automated sorting solutions for the recycling of industrial plastics, will showcase its new colour sorter for pellets, PET flakes, PET Shreds, HDPE, PE, PP, PVC, PC/Alloy, PC, PMMA, ABS-FR and whole plastic bottles along with food processing capabilities. The sorting solutions use a range of technologies, including cameras, lighting and machine learning software to achieve a purer quality of products by removing product defects and foreign materials by colour, shape and texture.

Manufacturers of plastic containers for the food packaging industry, Zibo Containers will showcase its Rigid Skin Pack trays manufactured from recycled PET material. The Rigin Skin Pack trays will be sealed on the company’s MAP & SKIN tray sealing machines for the packaging and presentation of upmarket meat cuts. The sealing solution increases the fresh meat cut shelf-life by more than 20 days while maintaining the product freshness and texture.

ULMA Packaging Systems South Africa will display several different machinery packaging solutions using sustainable packing at Propak Cape this year. New European packaging solutions not currently used in the South African market will be on display, including tray-sealing on flat, printed cardboard with SKIN as well as low-packing of minced products in MAP with 70% less packaging weight compared to current packaging methods. These solutions will reduce packaging waste and lower waste diverted to landfill sites.

Local recycler Extrupet will display its flagship brand, the PheonixPET, at Propak Cape. This food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate resin is recycled from PET bottle materials into food grade rPET to be reused in the packaging industry.

Label supplier Morgancoat will exhibit its range of barrier coated paper and board products at Propak Cape 2023. The new range called Fyber, has been developed to replace multi-layer packaging and will be repulpable in the South African paper stream. Different coatings are applied to the substrate to provide functional properties such as moisture and grease barriers.

Polyoak Packaging specialises in design and manufacture of sustainable rigid plastic packaging for dairy, beverage, food, industrial, home and personal care applications. Visitors will be able to explore the fully recyclable bottles, preforms, closures, buckets and drums on the Polyoak Packaging stand at the show.

The need for improved energy efficiency and ways to overcome loadshedding is top of mind for everyone in the packaging and processing industry. Capital Box Green Energy Finance, powered by Broadreach Energy, offers a range of finance solutions to help fund both the energy efficient equipment, like that on show at Propak Cape, and the backup power technology needed to combat the disruption of loadshedding.

Propak Cape exhibition

These new innovations and more will be on show at the Propak Cape exhibition taking place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) from 24-26 October. With just under 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest market-related trends and developments, visitors to this year’s event can expect to see thousands of new and innovative products from across the packaging, plastics, print, labelling, food processing and related industries.

Propak Cape is supported by the Institute of Packaging SA (IPSA), Packaging SA, Plastics SA, Printing SA, and the Aerosol Manufacturers Association (AMA). IPSA will be running a one-day high-level Responsible Packaging conference alongside the show on the Wednesday, 25 October.

Content-rich free-to-attend seminarswill take place each day of the show, presented by industry experts.

Visitors can register online for free access to Propak Cape at www.propakcape.co.za.

Specialised Exhibitions is a division of Montgomery Group.

NextOptions
Propak Cape 2023
A power-packed showcase of latest trends, technologies, machinery, equipment, and services.
Read more: packaging, Specialised Exhibitions, Propak Cape, sustainable recycling

Related

Latest technologies for the growing food and beverage industry showcased at Propak Cape 2023
Specialised ExhibitionsLatest technologies for the growing food and beverage industry showcased at Propak Cape 20233 days ago
Propak Cape shines the light on latest products, technology and innovation
Specialised ExhibitionsPropak Cape shines the light on latest products, technology and innovation16 Oct 2023
Creativity, innovation and sustainability capture industry attention
MpactCreativity, innovation and sustainability capture industry attention22 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf Packaging design plays a valuable role in the consumer sales and ROI process at a retail level
Packaging design: Playing a vital role in consumer sales and retail ROI22 Aug 2023
Image source: cottonbro studio from
Mind the fine print - food producers should beware of placing misleading claims on packaging7 Aug 2023
View outside the first plant of paper packaging producer 'Smurfit Kappa' in North Africa, in Rabat, Morocco, in this undated handout image released on July 2023. Smurfit Kappa/Handout via Reuters
Smurfit Kappa eyes wider North Africa expansion after Morocco opening13 Jul 2023
Pentawards shortlist for packaging design announced
Pentawards shortlist for packaging design announced13 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Liqui Fruit has launched its new packaging design, featuring a fresh and modern look
Liqui Fruit's new fresh, modern packaging design launches7 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz