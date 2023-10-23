Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report 2023, the top four global risks for the next decade are all directly linked to the natural environment. The number-one risk humankind will be grappling with for the next decade is the risk of failure to mitigate climate change.

Propak Cape provides an opportunity to talk with technical experts

The Western Cape Government has proactively set impressive goals for the mitigation of climate change and the improvements in the provinces’ environmental sustainability. The province plans to divert 100% of organic waste away from landfill sites by 2027, and the City of Cape Town plans to increase diversion of recyclables away from disposal to landfill by more than 70% by 2035 through improved collection and waste separation. In addition, South Africa’s extended producer responsibility regulations make funds available for investment into the collection and recycling of materials.

Latest technological developments

The latest technological developments and offerings in sustainable recycling and bio-degradable packaging solutions will be on show at this year’s Propak Cape exhibition, taking place in Cape Town in October. Sorting and recycling machines as well as sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging products will be part of what visitor to the show can expect to see.

Nordic Paper and Packaging, in partnership with UPM Specialty Papers, BOBST and Sedwick, plans to introduce a new solution for high-barrier end-uses utilising metalised barrier for paper which is fully recyclable in paper streams. This new solution, to be introduced at Propak Cape 2023, will offer brand owners the possibility to shift from non-recyclable solutions to fully recyclable solution utilising existing packaging lines.

Stripform Packaging will launch its newly developed oxo-biodegradable bags which can be used as ziplock bags, courier bags, boutique bags and pharmaceutical bags at Propak Cape 2023. The new oxo-biodegradable bags degrade naturally in less than two years with no toxic residue. The company will also display innovative ethylene absorbing bags that extend the retail shelf life of fruit and vegetables by up to five days, an important contribution to food sustainability. Stripform is a BRCGS (Issue 6) certified manufacturer and incorporates green technologies to provide tailor-made packaging solutions such as oxo-biodegradable plastics, supporting the circular economy.

The Veleta Group, supplier of automated sorting solutions for the recycling of industrial plastics, will showcase its new colour sorter for pellets, PET flakes, PET Shreds, HDPE, PE, PP, PVC, PC/Alloy, PC, PMMA, ABS-FR and whole plastic bottles along with food processing capabilities. The sorting solutions use a range of technologies, including cameras, lighting and machine learning software to achieve a purer quality of products by removing product defects and foreign materials by colour, shape and texture.

Manufacturers of plastic containers for the food packaging industry, Zibo Containers will showcase its Rigid Skin Pack trays manufactured from recycled PET material. The Rigin Skin Pack trays will be sealed on the company’s MAP & SKIN tray sealing machines for the packaging and presentation of upmarket meat cuts. The sealing solution increases the fresh meat cut shelf-life by more than 20 days while maintaining the product freshness and texture.

ULMA Packaging Systems South Africa will display several different machinery packaging solutions using sustainable packing at Propak Cape this year. New European packaging solutions not currently used in the South African market will be on display, including tray-sealing on flat, printed cardboard with SKIN as well as low-packing of minced products in MAP with 70% less packaging weight compared to current packaging methods. These solutions will reduce packaging waste and lower waste diverted to landfill sites.

Local recycler Extrupet will display its flagship brand, the PheonixPET, at Propak Cape. This food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate resin is recycled from PET bottle materials into food grade rPET to be reused in the packaging industry.

Label supplier Morgancoat will exhibit its range of barrier coated paper and board products at Propak Cape 2023. The new range called Fyber, has been developed to replace multi-layer packaging and will be repulpable in the South African paper stream. Different coatings are applied to the substrate to provide functional properties such as moisture and grease barriers.

Polyoak Packaging specialises in design and manufacture of sustainable rigid plastic packaging for dairy, beverage, food, industrial, home and personal care applications. Visitors will be able to explore the fully recyclable bottles, preforms, closures, buckets and drums on the Polyoak Packaging stand at the show.

The need for improved energy efficiency and ways to overcome loadshedding is top of mind for everyone in the packaging and processing industry. Capital Box Green Energy Finance, powered by Broadreach Energy, offers a range of finance solutions to help fund both the energy efficient equipment, like that on show at Propak Cape, and the backup power technology needed to combat the disruption of loadshedding.

Propak Cape exhibition

These new innovations and more will be on show at the Propak Cape exhibition taking place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) from 24-26 October. With just under 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest market-related trends and developments, visitors to this year’s event can expect to see thousands of new and innovative products from across the packaging, plastics, print, labelling, food processing and related industries.

Propak Cape is supported by the Institute of Packaging SA (IPSA), Packaging SA, Plastics SA, Printing SA, and the Aerosol Manufacturers Association (AMA). IPSA will be running a one-day high-level Responsible Packaging conference alongside the show on the Wednesday, 25 October.

Content-rich free-to-attend seminars will take place each day of the show, presented by industry experts.

