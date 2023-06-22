The things we take for granted

Vinyl cling film, like many other packaging, forms part of our daily lives, but as we routinely wrap our left-over food or unwrap our cucumbers, broccoli and courgettes to prepare a meal, we often take its existence for granted.

Apart from its numerous handy applications in the kitchen, cling film has demonstrated its usefulness in many other spheres of life, from wrapping luggage to protecting books from gathering dust. One can hardly imagine a life without this versatile, durable and adaptable product, which, due to its low permeability to water, vapour and oxygen often prevents food spoilage within the home, allows for safe food consumption and preserves food for longer.

However, what we rarely talk about are the ultimate benefits of vinyl cling film. Like other vinyl products – whether they are used in healthcare, building and construction or packaging – it is fully recyclable (if uncontaminated) and is used to manufacture shoe soles and gumboots, interlocking floor tiles and a variety of different products.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or most often simply referred to as vinyl, is one of the oldest and most thoroughly tested and researched plastics around. It is a natural resource-based solution primarily made up of rock salt (57%) and hydrocarbons from oil (43%), making it far less oil dependent and with a lower carbon footprint compared to other major thermoplastic alternatives and is fully recyclable.

Vinyl cling film is highly stretchable which allows for minimised packaging. Its ability to be used on automatic machinery optimises productivity and saves time. It also presents the food in a visually aesthetic manner and by being simplistic in its design, it helps reduce food waste by improving shelf life.

It has been proven that vinyl cling film outperforms its alternatives in every category: product shelf life, packaging appearance, machineability, machine maintenance, mechanical properties, and cost.

Mpact Versapak is a leading manufacturer of plastic packaging and vinyl cling film. We produce a wide range of branded and unbranded packaging for both local and international markets. All our packaging is manufactured to stringent health and safety standards and designed with recyclability in mind.