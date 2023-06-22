The things we take for granted

However, what we rarely talk about are the ultimate benefits of vinyl cling film. Like other vinyl products – whether they are used in healthcare, building and construction or packaging – it is fully recyclable (if uncontaminated) and is used to manufacture shoe soles and gumboots, interlocking floor tiles and a variety of different products.
However, what we rarely talk about are the ultimate benefits of vinyl cling film. Like other vinyl products – whether they are used in healthcare, building and construction or packaging – it is fully recyclable (if uncontaminated) and is used to manufacture shoe soles and gumboots, interlocking floor tiles and a variety of different products.
Vinyl cling film is highly stretchable which allows for minimised packaging. Its ability to be used on automatic machinery optimises productivity and saves time. It also presents the food in a visually aesthetic manner and by being simplistic in its design, it helps reduce food waste by improving shelf life.
It has been proven that vinyl cling film outperforms its alternatives in every category: product shelf life, packaging appearance, machineability, machine maintenance, mechanical properties, and cost.
Mpact Versapak is a leading manufacturer of plastic packaging and vinyl cling film. We produce a wide range of branded and unbranded packaging for both local and international markets. All our packaging is manufactured to stringent health and safety standards and designed with recyclability in mind.