Sofnfree offers opportunity to one aspiring video journalist at SAMAs

18 Jun 2021
Imagine a career opportunity where you could interview celebrities and artists and be at the heart of learning about the South African music and entertainment industry?
Source: Yaroslav Shuraev from Pexels

Sofnfree is offering a backstage pass opportunity to one aspiring video journalist who wants to learn more about the media industry, as part of their South African Music Awards (SAMA) Youth Month partnership. Sofnfree will also create a slick and professional video portfolio for the winner to help showcase their talent.

Sofnfree is also this year’s sponsor of the Female Artist of the Year award, and looks forward to seeing the winner in action, interviewing music artists and celebs backstage at the SAMAs.

Through this Youth Day initiative, Sofnfree wants to empower an aspiring young person in the arts industry, giving them the tools and confidence to express themselves. The youth holds the key to an exceptional entertainment industry in the future, and the brand team are delighted to provide someone with the chance to fulfil their dreams, and maybe even walk their own red carpet one day.

For more info on the competition and how to apply, head to the Sofnfree Facebook page. Applicants will need to share a video of themselves “presenting” the SAMAs Female Artist of the Year award, sponsored by Sofnfree. The winner will be announced on 22 June 2021, so entrants will need to submit their videos before then and be available between 23–25 June 2021 for shooting. The awards and interviews will take place in Johannesburg.
