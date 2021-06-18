YouthMatters: Has youth unemployment really become another pandemic in SA?

For the past few weeks, I have been listening to both political and economic analysts to try and understand how bad this situation is. Some analysts have deemed the state of youth unemployment in SA as not only dire, but as one of the pandemics along with gender-based violence (GBV), Covid-19 and others.

Source: Christopher Boyd from Pexels

If this is the case, then our future leaders are in serious trouble. The current unemployment rate according to Stats SA is unfortunately also not helping this situation. Just to reiterate, the youth unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2021 is sitting at 74% as per the expanded definition.To make matters worse, analysts have mentioned that 46% of women in SA are unemployed; 48% of the overall unemployed being black Africans and about 200 000 people feeling discouraged to seek employment. As much as we agree that SA is currently bleeding jobs, and that the situation is worse; I agree with analysts that it is also important to ensure that we find ways to stimulate the participation of youth in this economy.There are many factors that are adding this challenge, and some include the fact that the qualifications that are acquired by today’s youth are not the ones required by the economy at the moment. A recent article revealed that the top 10 skills that SA businesses are struggling to recruit for include: Engineers (18%); ICT (13%); Foreign Language Speakers (10%); Media and Marketing Specialists (9%); Artisans (8%); C-Suite Executives (7%); Senior Financial Executives (6%); Health Professionals and Related Clinical Sciences (5%); Science Professionals (4%) and Accounting (1%)Yes, it is important to highlight the challenges, but we cannot focus too much on the doom and gloom – it is crucial to try and find solutions out of this terrible situation because youth need some kind of hope. It is vital to recognise the great work that is done by a number of organisations in SA that focus on youth development.I would like to encourage our youth to stay positive and look at the opportunities available for them to upskill themselves.Below are organisations that focus on encouraging youth to look beyond just seeking employment, but also venturing into entrepreneurship: