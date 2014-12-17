Industries

FMCG Company news South Africa

    Lindt’s velvety vegan chocolate – a perfect choice this Veganuary

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    4 Jan 2024
    Lindt, the epitome of Swiss chocolate craftsmanship, is proud of its delectable contribution to Veganuary. With its Classic Vegan Hazelnut and Smooth Milk Chocolate and Excellence 70% to 100% cocoa range of dark chocolate, Lindt is elevating the chocolate experience for vegans and dark chocolate enthusiasts alike. Best of all, Lindt’s Vegan chocolate options maintain the rich and velvety taste for which the brand is renowned, ensuring that chocolate lovers can indulge in their favourite treat without compromising on flavour.

    Veganuary, a month dedicated to embracing and exploring a plant-based lifestyle, offers chocolate lovers the perfect opportunity to indulge in Lindt’s unparalleled vegan chocolate offering – treats that uphold the brand's reputation for uncompromised quality and exquisite taste. Lindt's Vegan chocolate can also be used in your favourite chocolate desserts like these Lindt Classic Vegan chocolate truffles made using only five ingredients; indulgent and decadent but so easy that even a child can make it.

    Lindt Classic Vegan chocolate truffles

    Ingredients

    • 75ml oat milk
    • 1tsp glucose
    • 200g Lindt Classic Vegan Smooth Chocolate
    • 20g almond butter
    • Pinch of sea salt

    Method

  • Step 1:
    Combine the oat milk and glucose in a saucepan and bring to just under boiling point. Add the chocolate, almond butter and salt and using a stick blender, create a smooth and glossy ganache.

  • Step 2:
    Cover with cling film and allow to sit at room temperature overnight. To finish the truffles, portion walnut-sized truffles with a spoon or a piping bag, roll into balls and then coat by rolling in nuts or cocoa powder.

  • Step 3:
    Maître Tip: For a great crunch, hide a whole roasted hazelnut in the centre of a truffle and coat in chopped hazelnuts. The size of the truffles are up to you but for an elegant bite size, a generous teaspoon is recommended.

    Embrace the velvety world of Lindt this Veganuary, where the finest ingredients meet the artistry of the Swiss Chocolatier, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all chocolate enthusiasts – vegans and dark-chocolate connoisseurs alike. Lindt's decadent vegan chocolate options are available at all leading retailers and Lindt Chocolate Boutiques across South Africa.

    Visit the Lindt online store for more decadent recipes and to shop these premium Vegan indulgences online.

    Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more virtual moments of chocolate delight.

    About Lindt:

    Lindt is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier, celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.

    Ninety9cents
    Ninety9cents (99c) is an independent, full-service, integrated advertising & communications agency, with offices based in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Lusaka.

