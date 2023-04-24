New partnership takes 'Bula Sekele' to the next level

Extreme - the invigorating alcoholic drink with a distinctive apple taste and a natural kick - is known for spreading positive energy and positive change through the power of dance.

This started with the launch of ‘Bula Sekele’ (meaning 'make the circle bigger') in 2022 – a successful and hugely popular platform that proudly represents the brand’s purpose. From showing that dance has the power to uplift communities, to connecting with South African consumers on a new level, we knew that this was the start of something big.

This year, we’re taking ‘Bula Sekele’ even further with a new partnership featuring Soweto’s Finest – a home-grown, world-class dance crew who draw inspiration from their roots, Soweto. “Already inspiring crowds with their passion for dance and the spirit of ‘Bula Sekele’, Soweto’s Finest is living proof of Extreme’s ethos that dance has the power to uplift and change lives” says Extreme’s brand manager, Nontsikelelo Gumede.

Since they started in 2006, Soweto’s Finest has lit up stages across the globe with their dance talent, from performing in opening and closing ceremonies at the world’s biggest corporate events to headlining their own shows. And now they’re coming full circle, bringing their positive energy and infectious style back home to where it all began, to ignite Mzansi with their moves and positivity!

Because just like #Extreme, Soweto’s Finest knows that dance has the power to change lives. In the words of Soweto’s Finest founder, Tom London, “That’s why we started Soweto’s Finest. To give back, so that it grows, and it can save someone else’s life, like it saved mine.”

Check out the launch video of our new partnership here: https://bit.ly/3Lg1qUR. Ziyakhala manje!

On Saturday, 22 July, Soweto’s Finest will take the stage in Soweto for one show only, powered by the invigorating kick of Extreme. Limited tickets will be available for sale online from 1 June onwards, and fans over the age of 18 can follow Extreme on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay in the know.

The event will also feature some of SA’s hottest talent, including Kamo Mphela, House of H&H, DJ MustBeDubZ and Oscar Mbo as part of the star-studded line-up.

Watch this space Extreme Moovahs and get ready to #FeelTheEnergy with Extreme and Soweto’s Finest!

#BulaSekele #FeelTheEnergy

Extreme supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.



