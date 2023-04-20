Drostdy Hof and Vino Noir explore the beauty of blends in their new video series - Blends & Friends

Drostdy Hof proudly presents - Blends & Friends, a six-part video series that explores the beauty of blends in the company of new friends.

Drostdy Hof believes that blends are better, both in wine and life - blends make life interesting and more enjoyable for all. To shed more light on blends and delve deeper into what blends mean to different people, Drostdy Hof has teamed up with the dynamic duo, brothers Thulani Xhali and Qhama Xhali from Vino Noir, on a new video series aptly named Blends & Friends.

In this series Vino Noir sits down with different industry blending experts from various walks of life to get to know more about their individual passions, their stories behind the journey into their respective industries and how the notion of including blends in life is relevant to them on their own paths.

Episode one of the Blends & Friends content series kicks off getting to know the Vino Noir duo a little better, who they are, where their love for wine started and unpacking more about Blends & Friends and what is to come. Over the next few months Drostdy Hof will be releasing episodes on their Youtube page as well as social media that feature blending experts such as DJ and producer Lebza The Villain, chocolatier Vicki Bain, barista and coffee entrepreneur Sihle Magubane as well as parfumier and beauty business owner Terisa Hsu-Lee - all sharing their interesting, and sometimes unexpected, stories and passion for blends with Vino Noir over a glass of wine from Drostdy Hof’s expertly blended range.

Watch the first two episodes of Drostdy Hof’s Blends & Friends and make sure to look out for more episodes coming soon!

Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bqp1i-sJ-C4

Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhySUMMTE0M

The Drostdy Hof expertly blended range of wines are available at leading retailers nationwide.

Drostdy-Hof supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.



