Country's top-rated olive oils announced at SA Olive Awards 2022

The medal winners of the 17th annual SA Olive Awards were announced during an exclusive luncheon at the Laborie Wine Estate in Paarl on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

Judged by an expert panel of international and local judges, the main objective of the SA Olive Awards is to give official recognition to the country’s extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) producers’ commitment and continual pursuit of excellence, in spite of the challenges faced during the year.

This year's awards attracted a total of 119 entries from 49 producers - an increase on last year’s 113 entries from 46 producers. The highest-scoring gold medal winners from the SA Olive Awards are entered into a further round of judging and the top EVOOs selected for the prestigious Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards, which will take place on 7 October 2022.

These are this year's Gold medal winners in the three SA Olive Awards categories.

Gold awards in Delicate category

Producer Product De Rustica Estate Delicate Lions Creek Olive Estate Lions Creek Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Rio Largo Olive Estate Rio Largo Gold The Greenleaf Olive Company Food Lover's Signature South African Extra Virgin Olive Oil The Greenleaf Olive Company River Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil Porterville Andante Delicate

Gold awards in Medium category

Producer Product Chaloner The Peregrine Limited Edition Darling Olives Darling Olives Estate Limited Blend EVOO De Rustica Collection: Coratina De Rustica Estate Medium Die Klip Huis Die Klip Huis Galenia Estate Galenia Estate - Mission Het Vlock Casteel Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa Mardouw Mardouw Oil of the Olive Medium Mardouw Mardoux XXV Medium Morgenster Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil Morgenster Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm OWK - Picual Porterville Andante Intenso Zoetigheyd Farms Zoetigheyd Premium Frantoio

Gold awards in Intense category

Producer Product Altevrede Altevrede - Favolosa Mardouw Mardouw Oil of the Olive Favolosa Mardouw Mardouw XXV Intense Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm OWK - Favolosa Porterville Andante Forte

Vittoria Jooste, CEO of the SA Olive Industry said, “We congratulate all the winners and thank all the participants, judges, organisers and sponsors – Alfa Laval, Amenduni, Mori-Tem and Pieralisi – for making this yet another successful awards ceremony, when we can salute and celebrate the quality and excellence of our locally produced EVOOs.”