    Country's top-rated olive oils announced at SA Olive Awards 2022

    9 Sep 2022
    The medal winners of the 17th annual SA Olive Awards were announced during an exclusive luncheon at the Laborie Wine Estate in Paarl on Thursday, 8 September 2022.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Judged by an expert panel of international and local judges, the main objective of the SA Olive Awards is to give official recognition to the country’s extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) producers’ commitment and continual pursuit of excellence, in spite of the challenges faced during the year.

    This year's awards attracted a total of 119 entries from 49 producers - an increase on last year’s 113 entries from 46 producers. The highest-scoring gold medal winners from the SA Olive Awards are entered into a further round of judging and the top EVOOs selected for the prestigious Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards, which will take place on 7 October 2022.

    Producers De Rustica, Mardouw and Porterville all scored multiple Gold medals this year.

    These are this year's Gold medal winners in the three SA Olive Awards categories.

    Gold awards in Delicate category

    ProducerProduct
    De Rustica Estate Delicate
    Lions Creek Olive EstateLions Creek Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    Rio Largo Olive Estate Rio Largo Gold
    The Greenleaf Olive CompanyFood Lover's Signature South African Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    The Greenleaf Olive Company River Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    Porterville Andante Delicate

    Gold awards in Medium category

    ProducerProduct
    Chaloner The Peregrine Limited Edition
    Darling Olives Darling Olives Estate Limited Blend EVOO
    De RusticaCollection: Coratina
    De RusticaEstate Medium
    Die Klip HuisDie Klip Huis
    Galenia EstateGalenia Estate - Mission
    Het Vlock CasteelHet Vlock Casteel Favolosa
    MardouwMardouw Oil of the Olive Medium
    MardouwMardoux XXV Medium
    Morgenster Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    Morgenster Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    Oudewerfskloof Olive FarmOWK - Picual
    PortervilleAndante Intenso
    Zoetigheyd Farms Zoetigheyd Premium Frantoio

    Gold awards in Intense category

    ProducerProduct
    AltevredeAltevrede - Favolosa
    Mardouw Mardouw Oil of the Olive Favolosa
    Mardouw Mardouw XXV Intense
    Oudewerfskloof Olive FarmOWK - Favolosa
    PortervilleAndante Forte

    Vittoria Jooste, CEO of the SA Olive Industry said, “We congratulate all the winners and thank all the participants, judges, organisers and sponsors – Alfa Laval, Amenduni, Mori-Tem and Pieralisi – for making this yet another successful awards ceremony, when we can salute and celebrate the quality and excellence of our locally produced EVOOs.”

    olive oil, olive farming, SA Olive Awards, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

