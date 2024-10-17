2024 Absa Top 10 olive oil winners revealed

The 2024 Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards winners have been announced at the Grande Roche estate in Paarl, celebrating excellence in South Africa’s olive oil industry. Following the SA Olive Awards, the top-scoring gold winners underwent a further round of blind tasting, with the ten highest-ranking Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOOs) chosen for this prestigious recognition.

From the SA Olive Awards announced last month, the highest-scoring gold medal winners are entered into a further round of judging where they are carefully analysed and evaluated. From this select group of gold medal winners, the best EVOOs are chosen and named for this year’s Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards.

This annual celebration marks 11 years of collaboration between Absa and the SA Olive Industry Association and highlights Absa’s commitment and support to the local olive oil industry.

The 2024 Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Award winners are:

• Mardouw Investments Za: Mardouw Xxv Medium

• De Rustica Estate: Estate Range Intense

• Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm: (Coratina Medium

• Kleinbergskloof: Kleinbergskloof Family Reserve Medium

• Rio Largo Olive Estate: Rio Largo Premium (White Label) Medium

• Morgenster Estate: Morgenster Don Carlo Medium

• “Ouma Se Huis” Boutique Olive Estate: Charisma 2 Delicate

• Lapithos Olive Growers: Lapithos Estate Mission Medium

• Tokara: Tokara Mission Delicate

• Terre Paisible: Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate

Yolisa Mlungwana, regional segment head at Absa Private Banking says: “After 11 years of successful collaboration, we can now highlight even more of how our theme, "Your Story Matters", means so much to this industry and us at Absa.

"It is the continuous dedication and passion of all the people within the South African olive industry who make it possible to create the highest quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil.”

Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive, said: “The Absa Top 10 Olive Awards is the pinnacle of award platforms in South Africa to showcase the excellence of the South African olive industry and to celebrate the winning fusion of product, people and skills underpinned by quality.

"Each year, we are privileged to witness the remarkable achievements of our producers, whose passion and commitment bring the highest quality EVOOs to consumers. We want to congratulate all the winners on their remarkable success and thank Absa once again for the partnership with the olive industry and for making this significant event possible.”