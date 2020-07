Nestlé discontinues Chocolate Log

Nestlé has confirmed it will be discontinuing the production of Chocolate Log in South Africa from August 2020. Chocolate Log, with its creamy marshmallow on wafer covered in milk chocolate, has been a permanent fixture in local snack food aisles for over five decades.

Image credit: Aubergine Specialty Foods

Nooo. Chocolate Log was one of my favourites! 2020 is too much. ���� pic.twitter.com/OVGIMCmWUp — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 14, 2020

The Chocolate Log was so underrated.

A hero has fallen �� — Hassan Natha�� (@HassanNatha) July 14, 2020

First Tempo was discontinued and now Chocolate Log as well... pic.twitter.com/G8AsifOdwM — MCJ0811 (@charljacobs) July 14, 2020

Cigarettes, then alcohol now #chocolatelog ! Why are we being persecuted, Lord ?!! — rikesh ishwarlall (@Rikesh_I_am) July 15, 2020

As if things are not bad enough, it just gets worse��We’ve got the ANC, COVID and Chocolate Log is being discontinued. Hope NDZ doesn’t ban them before I stock up for life...�� — Lesley-Ann (@lesleyh629) July 14, 2020

Anyone who buys me a chocolate log now will have my heart and my hand in marriage. — ��Janay Saayman⁷�� (@janay5d) July 14, 2020

The chocolate treat is the latest crowd-favourite snack to get discontinued in the country, following Lay's Salt & Vinegar earlier this year and Cadbury's Tempo chocolate in 2017, which was replaced with 5 Star.The Chocolate Log news first hit social media when Aubergine Specialty Foods , a supplier of South African specialty foods in Canada, shared a Facebook post announcing that the product will no longer be available. Nestlé South Africa has since confirmed the announcement."The Nestlé Chocolate Log has been a loved brand for over 50 years and we thank our loyal consumers for their support over these years," the food and beverage giant said."We equally understand that its discontinuation may somehow disappoint some of our loyal consumers. Excitedly though, we are bringing a variety of delicious chocolates in the coming months and we urge our consumers to be on the lookout!“As Nestlé, our purpose is to delight our consumers through tastier and healthier products. We know that one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and that consumers love new products. Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market," Nestlé added.Many South Africans aren't taking the news too well: