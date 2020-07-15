Nestlé discontinues Chocolate Log

Nestlé has confirmed it will be discontinuing the production of Chocolate Log in South Africa from August 2020. Chocolate Log, with its creamy marshmallow on wafer covered in milk chocolate, has been a permanent fixture in local snack food aisles for over five decades.

Nooo. Chocolate Log was one of my favourites! 2020 is too much. ���� pic.twitter.com/OVGIMCmWUp — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 14, 2020

The Chocolate Log was so underrated.

A hero has fallen �� — Hassan Natha�� (@HassanNatha) July 14, 2020

First Tempo was discontinued and now Chocolate Log as well... pic.twitter.com/G8AsifOdwM — MCJ0811 (@charljacobs) July 14, 2020

Cigarettes, then alcohol now #chocolatelog ! Why are we being persecuted, Lord ?!! — rikesh ishwarlall (@Rikesh_I_am) July 15, 2020

As if things are not bad enough, it just gets worse��We’ve got the ANC, COVID and Chocolate Log is being discontinued. Hope NDZ doesn’t ban them before I stock up for life...�� — Lesley-Ann (@lesleyh629) July 14, 2020

Anyone who buys me a chocolate log now will have my heart and my hand in marriage. — ��Janay Saayman⁷�� (@janay5d) July 14, 2020