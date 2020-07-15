Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Nestlé discontinues Chocolate Log

Nestlé has confirmed it will be discontinuing the production of Chocolate Log in South Africa from August 2020. Chocolate Log, with its creamy marshmallow on wafer covered in milk chocolate, has been a permanent fixture in local snack food aisles for over five decades.

Image credit: Aubergine Specialty Foods

The chocolate treat is the latest crowd-favourite snack to get discontinued in the country, following Lay's Salt & Vinegar earlier this year and Cadbury's Tempo chocolate in 2017, which was replaced with 5 Star.

The Chocolate Log news first hit social media when Aubergine Specialty Foods, a supplier of South African specialty foods in Canada, shared a Facebook post announcing that the product will no longer be available. Nestlé South Africa has since confirmed the announcement.

"The Nestlé Chocolate Log has been a loved brand for over 50 years and we thank our loyal consumers for their support over these years," the food and beverage giant said.

"We equally understand that its discontinuation may somehow disappoint some of our loyal consumers. Excitedly though, we are bringing a variety of delicious chocolates in the coming months and we urge our consumers to be on the lookout!

“As Nestlé, our purpose is to delight our consumers through tastier and healthier products. We know that one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and that consumers love new products. Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market," Nestlé added.

Many South Africans aren't taking the news too well:






Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: chocolate, Nestlé, consumer packaged goods, snack foods

Related

#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Cremora, Starbucks and Chill Beverages6 Jul 2020
Real Foods expands Kauai, launches Free Bird and acquires Uber Nutrition1 Jul 2020
Mondelez International announces senior appointments in sub-Saharan Africa23 Jun 2020
CEO Luc-Olivier Marquet on Unilever's response to Covid-1915 Jun 2020
#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Lindt, Bos Brands and First Choice11 Jun 2020
Maggi freshens up online presence in Central and West Africa8 Jun 2020
Covid-19 shifting snacking and shopping behaviour in SA8 Jun 2020
Tertius Carstens named CEO for PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa19 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz