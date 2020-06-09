Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Amasa Ignite Webinar Forum: Navigating tough times for brands - leveraging collaboration

Issued by: Amasa
The turmoil caused by Covid-19 and the impact of lockdown to an already ailing South African economy has left most consumers in dire conditions. The IMF projects a 6.6% contraction in the economy, and the treasury estimates seven million job losses.

Brands have not been spared from the negatives economic impact experienced globally. As every business navigates new ways to stay afloat, those with the right strategic partners will most likely emerge victorious on the other side. Leveraging collaboration with agency and content partners for brands is most definitely a must in these trying times. While these challenges are expected to last a while, it is important to identify opportunities in a collaborative approach and maximise efficiencies.

Navigating the-road-to-recovery – with economic activities slowly getting back to full steam and easing of lockdown restrictions in South Africa taking place, brands should also start giving consumers a sense of hope and assurance by being present in their journey to recovery.

Consumers are the lifeblood of businesses, and are currently facing an uncertain future and would like guidance on how to navigate the tough times ahead. How should brands and their partners approach today’s emotionally unsecured consumers?

Join Amasa Virtual Ignite Forum as we host Meta Media’s group managing director – Kagiso Musi and SAB’s Castle Lager marketing manager – Siphelele Vundla.

Forum details:
  • Date: Wednesday, 10 June 2020
  • Time: 4.30pm to 5.45pm including Q&As
  • Register in advance for this free webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TG9QA51zSD-cGwbs6SAu2w
  • Enquiries: Andrew Maluleka @


Amasa's press office

AmasaThe Advertising Media Association of South Africa's primary focus is the education of people with an interest in the media, marketing and advertising industry.
