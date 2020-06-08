Request for pitch - Newsclipping service

Preamble: The Walt Disney Company Africa is seeking a full-service solution for media monitoring for its business on the continent. The nature of the business requires a cost-effective, flexible service that is easy to use, regularly updated to maximise efficiency and fully managed by dedicate account management.

The tracking of all coverage from across the company, applying the keywords provided, across print, radio, television, online and social media

Alerting the company to any negative press that would be of concern

Access to user friendly dashboard/interface

Daily email alerts

Weekly reports

Relevant, qualitative project reporting and interpreting, especially regarding social media

Ad hoc reporting when requested

Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Pixar Animation Studios

Marvel Studios

Lucasfilm

Blue Sky Studios

20th Century Studios

Searchlight Pictures

Disney Channels (Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior)

National Geographic Channels (National Geographic, National Geographic Wild)

Fox Channels (Fox, Fox Life)

ESPN Channels (ESPN, ESPN 2)

ABC Studios

FreeForm Studios

FX Studios

Tracking of key terms such as the major brands, our characters and industry

Hashtags on social media, new campaigns, etc

az.oc.yensid@ofni

moc.yensid@sekots.deraj

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Direct-to-Consumer and International. Seeking to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years, employing thousands of people across the region and reaching consumers in more than 130 countries. The Walt Disney Company’s iconic brands - including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, FOX and ESPN - are experienced diversely across the region in cinemas, on TV screens, online, at retail, in Disney Stores and at Disneyland Paris.All English-speaking sub-Saharan Africa1) Monitoring Solutions:2) Reporting:3) Training for members of the PR and Communications departments4) Active and passionate client managementTo give an idea of the number of keywords, please see breakdown of business segments below with an estimated number of promotables per line item, over the next 12 months. These terms will roll over into the next year, given their distribution windows – from release in cinemas, to VOD services, to linear TV and so on:Business Segments:1) Studio Entertainment:2) Media Networks:3) Retail / Seasonal Campaigns:4) Live Events:5) Corporate:6) Ad-hoc tracking:R40,000 per month excl VAT applicable for 1 calendar year (This monthly retainer is to fully service the account). Subject to renewal as per contractual terms.1) Relevance of searches: proactive management and filtering of results to ensure quality of clippings delivered2) Showcasing of continental coverage3) User-friendly dashboard4) Example demonstrating full and detailed qualitative reporting5) Add-on opportunitiesEmail:Subject line: Newsclipping PitchFriday, 26 June 2020.All tenders will be subjected to TWDC’s standards of business conduct and vetting procedures.For more information:Email: