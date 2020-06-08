Request for pitch - Newsclipping service

Preamble: The Walt Disney Company Africa is seeking a full-service solution for media monitoring for its business on the continent. The nature of the business requires a cost-effective, flexible service that is easy to use, regularly updated to maximise efficiency and fully managed by dedicate account management.
About The Walt Disney Company:
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Direct-to-Consumer and International. Seeking to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years, employing thousands of people across the region and reaching consumers in more than 130 countries. The Walt Disney Company’s iconic brands - including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, FOX and ESPN - are experienced diversely across the region in cinemas, on TV screens, online, at retail, in Disney Stores and at Disneyland Paris.
Applicable Monitoring Regions:
All English-speaking sub-Saharan Africa
Services Required:
1) Monitoring Solutions:
The tracking of all coverage from across the company, applying the keywords provided, across print, radio, television, online and social media
Alerting the company to any negative press that would be of concern
Access to user friendly dashboard/interface
2) Reporting:
Daily email alerts
Weekly reports
Relevant, qualitative project reporting and interpreting, especially regarding social media
Ad hoc reporting when requested
3) Training for members of the PR and Communications departments
4) Active and passionate client management
Tracking terms and categories:
To give an idea of the number of keywords, please see breakdown of business segments below with an estimated number of promotables per line item, over the next 12 months. These terms will roll over into the next year, given their distribution windows – from release in cinemas, to VOD services, to linear TV and so on:
Business Segments:
1) Studio Entertainment: 21 titles
Walt Disney Studios
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios
Marvel Studios
Lucasfilm
Blue Sky Studios
20th Century Studios
Searchlight Pictures
2) Media Networks: 150-200 titles
Disney Channels (Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior)
National Geographic Channels (National Geographic, National Geographic Wild)
