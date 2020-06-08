Request for pitch - Newsclipping service

Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Issued by: The Walt Disney Company Africa
Preamble: The Walt Disney Company Africa is seeking a full-service solution for media monitoring for its business on the continent. The nature of the business requires a cost-effective, flexible service that is easy to use, regularly updated to maximise efficiency and fully managed by dedicate account management.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Direct-to-Consumer and International. Seeking to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years, employing thousands of people across the region and reaching consumers in more than 130 countries. The Walt Disney Company’s iconic brands - including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, FOX and ESPN - are experienced diversely across the region in cinemas, on TV screens, online, at retail, in Disney Stores and at Disneyland Paris. 

Applicable Monitoring Regions:

All English-speaking sub-Saharan Africa 

Services Required:

1)     Monitoring Solutions:
  1. The tracking of all coverage from across the company, applying the keywords provided, across print, radio, television, online and social media
  2. Alerting the company to any negative press that would be of concern
  3. Access to user friendly dashboard/interface

2)     Reporting:
  1. Daily email alerts
  2. Weekly reports
  3. Relevant, qualitative project reporting and interpreting, especially regarding social media
  4. Ad hoc reporting when requested

3)     Training for members of the PR and Communications departments

4)     Active and passionate client management

Tracking terms and categories:

To give an idea of the number of keywords, please see breakdown of business segments below with an estimated number of promotables per line item, over the next 12 months. These terms will roll over into the next year, given their distribution windows – from release in cinemas, to VOD services, to linear TV and so on: 

Business Segments:

1)     Studio Entertainment: 21 titles
  1. Walt Disney Studios
  2. Walt Disney Animation Studios
  3. Pixar Animation Studios
  4. Marvel Studios
  5. Lucasfilm
  6. Blue Sky Studios
  7. 20th Century Studios
  8. Searchlight Pictures

2)     Media Networks: 150-200 titles
  1. Disney Channels (Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior)
  2. National Geographic Channels (National Geographic, National Geographic Wild)
  3. Fox Channels (Fox, Fox Life)
  4. ESPN Channels (ESPN, ESPN 2)
  5. ABC Studios
  6. FreeForm Studios
  7. FX Studios

3)     Retail / Seasonal Campaigns: 4-6 annual retail promotions

4)     Live Events: 2-3 annual live events

5)     Corporate: estimated 15 terms
  1. Tracking of key terms such as the major brands, our characters and industry

6)     Ad-hoc tracking:
  1. Hashtags on social media, new campaigns, etc

Budget and term:

R40,000 per month excl VAT applicable for 1 calendar year (This monthly retainer is to fully service the account). Subject to renewal as per contractual terms. 

Key Items to Address:

1)     Relevance of searches: proactive management and filtering of results to ensure quality of clippings delivered

2)     Showcasing of continental coverage

3)     User-friendly dashboard

4)     Example demonstrating full and detailed qualitative reporting

5)     Add-on opportunities 

Deadline for pitch:

Email:

Subject line: Newsclipping Pitch

Friday, 26 June 2020.

All tenders will be subjected to TWDC’s standards of business conduct and vetting procedures. 


For more information:

Jared Stokes

Senior Manager, Communications & Disney Media Distribution Marketing

The Walt Disney Company Africa
Email:

