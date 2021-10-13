Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Spark MediaTelvivaPrimedia OutdoorTopco MediaLevergyIMC ConferenceAdvertising Media ForumBrave GroupEast Coast RadioSo InteractiveAsk AfrikaOgilvy South AfricaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHybrid Media ConsultingLearning CurveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Direct Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • SEO Specialist Remote
  • Video Production/Video Editing/Media Paid Internship Johannesburg
  • Digital Project Manager - MENA Cape Town
  • Technical Project Manager - Data and Analytics Cape Town
  • Account Manager - MENA Remote
  • Social Media/Website/E-commerce Manager Remote
  • Social Media & Content Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    All Assegai Awards 2021 finalists announced

    13 Oct 2021
    Issued by: DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) has published a complete list of over 100 finalists in the running for dozens of Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards.
    All Assegai Awards 2021 finalists announced

    The list of Finalists for the 2021 instalment of the Assegai Awards is available at https://www.assegaiawards.co.za/2021-finalists/. Winners will be announced at the Assegai Awards evening set for 11 November 2021 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

    “We’re looking forward to celebrating and rewarding the best direct and integrated marketing talent in November,” said David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA.

    There are Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others. Judges looked specifically for the most effective use of content, database analytics, interface and navigation design, banners, microsites, and every other direct and integrated marketing tool.

    The DMASA is the continent’s leading non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the direct and integrated marketing industry. It is recognised by the National Consumer Commission which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members. Since its 2005 founding, DMASA members have also benefitted from lobbying activities which have helped influence policy around integrated and direct marketing. To help ensure continued responsible access to consumers, the DMASA enforces its Code of Principled Marketing according to which all members must adhere, while also promoting data protection compliance and professional development through the DMASA e-Learning Academy.

    For more information email az.oc.sdrawaiagessa@ofni

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

    Read more: Assegai Awards, Direct Marketing Association of SA, David Dickens

    Related

    7 days left to enter Assegai Awards 2021
    DMASA7 days left to enter Assegai Awards 20219 Sep 2021
    International marketing leaders to judge this year's Assegai Awards
    DMASAInternational marketing leaders to judge this year's Assegai Awards24 Aug 2021
    IAS Agency Credentials: So much more than swagger
    DMASAIAS Agency Credentials: So much more than swagger20 Aug 2021
    Build your own compliance framework with the DMASA's data protection compliance portal
    DMASABuild your own compliance framework with the DMASA's data protection compliance portal22 Jul 2021
    DMASA's commitment to lifelong learning sees launch of PoPIA online courses
    DMASADMASA's commitment to lifelong learning sees launch of PoPIA online courses16 Jul 2021
    Countdown to this year's Assegai Awards - 45 days left to enter
    DMASACountdown to this year's Assegai Awards - 45 days left to enter15 Jul 2021
    #AssegaiAwards2020: All the winners!
    #AssegaiAwards2020: All the winners!27 Nov 2020
    Why 'Do Not Contact' databases are not created equal
    Why 'Do Not Contact' databases are not created equal23 Nov 2020

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz