    Assegai Awards 2024: Extension for entries announced

    Issued by DMASA
    10 Sep 2024
    The Assegai Awards, South Africa's premier showcase of integrated marketing excellence, is excited to announce an extension for entries to the 2024 competition. Mark your calendars: the new deadline is Thursday, 12 September 2024, at the close of business.
    This extension is your last opportunity to be recognised among the best in the marketing industry. Whether you're an agency, a corporate, or a non-profit, this is your chance to highlight your most innovative and impactful campaigns from the past year.

    Submit your entries by the new deadline to stand a chance of winning a coveted Assegai Award, which celebrates campaigns that deliver creative strategy, execution, and results.

    Don't miss out! Make sure your team’s hard work gets the recognition it deserves. For further details and entry guidelines, please visit www.assegaiawards.co.za.

    Join us in celebrating the exceptional achievements in integrated marketing that make a difference.

    Remember: The clock is ticking! Ensure your entries are submitted by Thursday, 12 September 2024, to be in the running for this prestigious accolade.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
