Boomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business

After an extensive pitch process, culminating in a final five agencies being shortlisted to present their strategic and creative visions for the brand, Boomtown has been awarded Wimpy's above-the-line account.

According to Wimpy’s marketing executive Jacques Cronje, Boomtown impressed with its no-nonsense hard-work ethos while retaining its authenticity and humility. “An excellent match with Wimpy,” he said.

The win is a significant one for Boomtown, whose growing success is based on its contribution to the success of some of South Africa’s most iconic brands like Nescafé Ricoffy and Bokomo and its creation of culturally relevant work that connects deeply with the hearts of many of its citizens.

It also demonstrates the positive impact of the agency’s continued investment into talent, diversity, and deep business, brand and consumer insights and expertise.

Given Boomtown’s ability to help brands resonate with a broader South African market, the agency has notched up several new business wins over the past 18 months, including Ocean Basket and brands in both the Pepsico and Nestlé stables.

Glen Meier, CEO at Boomtown

"To prepare itself for the Wimpy pitch, the agency focussed its hallmark cultural immersion process on the current Wimpy customer's needs and how these could be aligned with Wimpy’s objectives," said CEO Glen Meier.

This resulted in a strong and highly relevant strategy, based on deep consumer truths, and a compelling culturally relevant creative solution and a clear call-to-action, he said.

“It is a true privilege to partner with such an iconic South African brand – one that many of us have grown up with, and now have the opportunity to grow its relevance with new markets and the next generation.

“Boomtown treasures its’ client brands’ successes, their growing relationships with consumers and communities, and the fact that they are able to play a relevant role in South Africans’ lives,” he said.