Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kaya 959TenacityPRTalkwalkerMachine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaJacaranda FMIMC ConferenceAfriGISOFM RadioG&G DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Art Director - M/W to Senior Johannesburg
  • Freelance Senior Art Director Cape Town
  • Freelance Senior Conceptual Art Director Cape Town
  • Deputy Creative Director Cape Town
  • Traffic Assistant Cape Town
  • MW Creative Team Johannesburg
  • Sales Representative Benoni
  • Mid Designer/Art Director Johannesburg
  • Art Director and Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Midweight - Senior Brand Strategist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    A first for global awards as LIA recognise creativity in the metaverse

    12 Jul 2022
    The London International Awards (LIA) are the first global awards show to recognise creativity in the metaverse, and have appointed Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer of MRM, the inaugural jury president of the evolution and creativity in the metaverse jury.
    Supplied. LIA, the first global awards show to recognise creativity in the Metaverse, has appointed Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer of MRM the inaugural jury president
    Supplied. LIA, the first global awards show to recognise creativity in the Metaverse, has appointed Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer of MRM the inaugural jury president

    The metaverse, the space where real and virtual intersect, provide early adopters and consumers a more immersive experience with a brand. Ng believes this is the perfect time to introduce this category.

    “Gaming is a peek into the metaverse and there are three billion gamers globally, with people spending more time on Roblox than YouTube, Netflix and Facebook combined. As brands and businesses build relationships by putting people at the centre of everything they create, I’d say that this category needs to happen right now," says Ng.

    Supplied.
    LIA entries open with two new competitions

    19 Apr 2022

    Inspiring the work of the future

    However, Ng says that when LIA president, Barbara Levy, asked him about introducing a category for the metaverse, he wasn’t sure if the industry was ready for it.

    “But the more we discussed it, the more people we asked, and most importantly seeing the work from brands, businesses, gaming companies, start-ups and agencies, we were both convinced that this needed to happen. After all, the role of an awards show isn’t just about recognising work that has been done, but also to inspire the work of the future,” he says.

    Levy, comments: “The metaverse is relatively unchartered space. But brands and agencies are already embracing it with new and creative ideas. As a show that celebrates creativity, we are excited to go where the bold have gone and to award creativity at the next level.”

    An interesting adventure

    Ng says judging work in this brand-new category is going to be an interesting adventure for the jury - there are no past winners to analyse or use as a benchmark.

    “But let’s be honest. Just 18 months ago, few of us were talking about the metaverse or Web 3.0. It’s like the new frontier – a work in progress, fun and speculative; but unlimited in potential.

    “The future of The metaverse is being written and re-written every single minute. We’re all defining and shaping it and have equal responsibility to ensure that it grows with breakthrough creativity,” says Ng.

    “We’re looking to celebrate the beginnings of creative innovation in the metaverse and to inspire the future of this space and the unlimited creative potential it offers brands, businesses and the creative industry,” he adds.

    The metaverse: Definition, history, and future
    The metaverse: Definition, history, and future

    By , Issued by Rogerwilco 17 Jun 2022

    Timeless goals

    Virtual or real, set in the future or present, there are timeless goals the big winners in this category should demonstrate:

    • Is the work core to the brand, business or platform? Work in the metaverse should serve the goals of the brand, business or platform and the role they play in the lives of the existing or new audience.
    • If it’s not effective, it’s not creative. Did the work work? How did people engage with it? What impact did it make?
    • Scale and longevity. We expect to see many one-off activations, but the long-term experiences that create large or on-going engagements will merit extra consideration.

    The jury

    Interogating these, and joining Joining Ng on the jury is Waithera Kabiru, head of media futures, Diageo/EABL. Nairobi, Kenya as well as:

    • Joey David Tiempo, founder / chief creative, Octopus&Whale, Manila
    • Naoki Ito, co-founder / chief creative officer, Party, Tokyo, Japan
    • Kaleeta McDade, global executive experience director, Ogilvy, Atlanta, Georgia, US
    • Rodrigo Moran, global head of creative WhatsApp, Creative X / Meta, San Francisco Bay Area, US
    • Carren O'Keefe, executive creative director, AnalogFolk, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    • Dave Rolfe, head of production, WPP and Hogarth Worldwide, New York, US
    • Jimmy Smith, chairman, CEO & CCO, Amusement Park Entertainment, Irvine, LA, US
    • Wesley ter Haar, founder / executive director, Media.Monks, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    • Lewis Tutssel, head of EMEA gaming, Creative Shop at Meta, London UK
    • Jia Zheng, VP creative strategy, Activision Blizzard, Los Angeles, US
    Xolisa Dyeshana to judge at The London International Awards
    Xolisa Dyeshana to judge at The London International Awards

    23 May 2022

    About LIA

    LIA is a creative awards festival honoring advertising, data, digital, technology, design, package design, radio, production, health & wellness, pharma & medical, creativity in PR, innovation, creative business transformation, creativity in the metaverse and other related industries.

    The LIA discounted entry fees expire Friday, 15 July. Standard entry fees commences Saturday, 16 July and the final entry deadline is Friday, 2 September. All work submitted must be broadcast, published or released with client approval between 1 July 2021 and 31 August 2022. Winners and finalists will be announced on 8 November 2022.

    Find out more here

    NextOptions
    Read more: Barbara Levy, London International Awards, LIA, Ronald Ng



    Related

    Supplied.
    LIA entries open with two new competitions19 Apr 2022
    Source: ©LIA
    LIA won't accept Russian-based entries17 Mar 2022
    Ex-Cannes Lions chairman Terry Savage appointed as LIA's new chairperson
    Ex-Cannes Lions chairman Terry Savage appointed as LIA's new chairperson14 Oct 2021
    Sourced from
    Creative Liaisons starts coaching programme14 May 2021
    LIA invites young creatives to join 2021 Creative LIAisons programme
    LIA invites young creatives to join 2021 Creative LIAisons programme11 Mar 2021
    Jabulani Sigege appointed as ECD for Wunderman Thompson SA
    Wunderman ThompsonJabulani Sigege appointed as ECD for Wunderman Thompson SA1 Mar 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz