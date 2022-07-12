A first for global awards as LIA recognise creativity in the metaverse

The London International Awards (LIA) are the first global awards show to recognise creativity in the metaverse, and have appointed Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer of MRM, the inaugural jury president of the evolution and creativity in the metaverse jury.

The metaverse, the space where real and virtual intersect, provide early adopters and consumers a more immersive experience with a brand. Ng believes this is the perfect time to introduce this category.

“Gaming is a peek into the metaverse and there are three billion gamers globally, with people spending more time on Roblox than YouTube, Netflix and Facebook combined. As brands and businesses build relationships by putting people at the centre of everything they create, I’d say that this category needs to happen right now," says Ng.

Inspiring the work of the future

However, Ng says that when LIA president, Barbara Levy, asked him about introducing a category for the metaverse, he wasn’t sure if the industry was ready for it.

“But the more we discussed it, the more people we asked, and most importantly seeing the work from brands, businesses, gaming companies, start-ups and agencies, we were both convinced that this needed to happen. After all, the role of an awards show isn’t just about recognising work that has been done, but also to inspire the work of the future,” he says.

Levy, comments: “The metaverse is relatively unchartered space. But brands and agencies are already embracing it with new and creative ideas. As a show that celebrates creativity, we are excited to go where the bold have gone and to award creativity at the next level.”

An interesting adventure

Ng says judging work in this brand-new category is going to be an interesting adventure for the jury - there are no past winners to analyse or use as a benchmark.

“But let’s be honest. Just 18 months ago, few of us were talking about the metaverse or Web 3.0. It’s like the new frontier – a work in progress, fun and speculative; but unlimited in potential.

“The future of The metaverse is being written and re-written every single minute. We’re all defining and shaping it and have equal responsibility to ensure that it grows with breakthrough creativity,” says Ng.

“We’re looking to celebrate the beginnings of creative innovation in the metaverse and to inspire the future of this space and the unlimited creative potential it offers brands, businesses and the creative industry,” he adds.

Timeless goals

Virtual or real, set in the future or present, there are timeless goals the big winners in this category should demonstrate:

Is the work core to the brand, business or platform? Work in the metaverse should serve the goals of the brand, business or platform and the role they play in the lives of the existing or new audience.

Work in the metaverse should serve the goals of the brand, business or platform and the role they play in the lives of the existing or new audience. If it’s not effective, it’s not creative. Did the work work? How did people engage with it? What impact did it make?

Did the work work? How did people engage with it? What impact did it make? Scale and longevity. We expect to see many one-off activations, but the long-term experiences that create large or on-going engagements will merit extra consideration.

The jury

Interogating these, and joining Joining Ng on the jury is Waithera Kabiru, head of media futures, Diageo/EABL. Nairobi, Kenya as well as:

Joey David Tiempo, founder / chief creative, Octopus&Whale, Manila

Naoki Ito, co-founder / chief creative officer, Party, Tokyo, Japan

Kaleeta McDade, global executive experience director, Ogilvy, Atlanta, Georgia, US

Rodrigo Moran, global head of creative WhatsApp, Creative X / Meta, San Francisco Bay Area, US

Carren O'Keefe, executive creative director, AnalogFolk, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Dave Rolfe, head of production, WPP and Hogarth Worldwide, New York, US

Jimmy Smith, chairman, CEO & CCO, Amusement Park Entertainment, Irvine, LA, US

Wesley ter Haar, founder / executive director, Media.Monks, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lewis Tutssel, head of EMEA gaming, Creative Shop at Meta, London UK

Jia Zheng, VP creative strategy, Activision Blizzard, Los Angeles, US

About LIA

LIA is a creative awards festival honoring advertising, data, digital, technology, design, package design, radio, production, health & wellness, pharma & medical, creativity in PR, innovation, creative business transformation, creativity in the metaverse and other related industries.

The LIA discounted entry fees expire Friday, 15 July. Standard entry fees commences Saturday, 16 July and the final entry deadline is Friday, 2 September. All work submitted must be broadcast, published or released with client approval between 1 July 2021 and 31 August 2022. Winners and finalists will be announced on 8 November 2022.

