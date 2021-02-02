Ogilvy Cape Town appoints new creative leader

As part of a renewed strategy and reorganisation of the Cape Town business, Ogilvy has appointed Camilla Clerke as its new executive creative director (ECD).

“Camilla is widely respected in the industry, with a depth of marketing experience,” said Ogilvy Cape Town MD Vicki Buys. “We are thrilled to have her on board to take us forward as a comms and brand practice creating impactful work that reaches the customers of our clients in the most surprising, delightful and effective way possible.“Behind the scenes, we have been planning various exciting changes to both our structure and services in the pursuit of this mission. These are exciting times for us. Leading with Camilla’s appointment, we plan to reveal the rest of our plan across the coming months.”Clerke joins the team in February, having previously worked in above-the-line, digital and integrated advertising roles at Metropolitan Republic, HelloComputer and HelloFCB+.She has won several local and international awards for her innovative campaigns – at Cannes Lions, Loeries, Bookmarks, Webbys, D&AD, FWA and One Show. She has also sat on the Cannes, Loeries, Dubai Lynx, Creativepool and Bookmarks panels, and has a seat on both the IAB and Creative Circle councils. She was named among Creativepool’s top 100 Creative Industry Influencers of 2020.“I believe in working to distil a human insight to solve business problems,” says Clerke. “Working in digital marketing has helped me move beyond awareness to converting customers, and creating long-term brand advocacy. For me, it’s about using powerful, insight-driven creative solutions to connect brands to their audiences at the right time, with strong relevance. I’m incredibly excited that I now have the chance to do that at the most digitally minded, future-forward creative agency in South Africa.”Clerke said she believes in unlocking the optimal creative contribution of all team members.“I know that Ogilvy’s culture of creativity permeates the entire network, and that everyone has a role to play, whether they’re client service, PR or in the design department. I’m excited to be part of applying those creative resources for our clients.”