#Cannes2023: Ster-Kinekor to host two Cannes Lions wrap-up events

25 May 2023
Ster-Kinekor, the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will be hosting two Cannes Lions wrap-up events to bring you the highlights from this year's festival.
Source © Yacht Charter Fleet Ster-Kinekor, the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will be hosting two Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events in July
Source © Yacht Charter Fleet Yacht Charter Fleet Ster-Kinekor, the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will be hosting two Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events in July

The 70th edition of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity takes place in Cannes, France, from 19 – 23 June this year. The two official Cannes Lions wrap-up events take place from 10:00 – 12:30 on 12 July at Ster-Kinekor Mall of Africa (Midrand) and 14 July at the Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront cinema complex in Cape Town.

“As the official Cannes Lions Festival representative for the South African market, we are delighted once again to be bringing the insights, trends, learnings and winning campaigns direct from the stages of Cannes to our cinemas, for the benefit of the local industry,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
11 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries

4 Apr 2023

Expert industry panel

As in previous years, Ster-Kinekor and an expert industry panel including some of this year's Cannes jury members, will share highlights of their personal Cannes experiences, discuss current and future trends emerging from the festival that got their creative juices flowing, and showcase some of the award-winning work across the categories they are judging.

The following speakers have been confirmed for the official post-Cannes Lions wrap-up events, hosted by Ster-Kinekor:

  • Sylvester Chauke - founder and chief architect: DNA Brand Architects (and ‘Trendspotter’ at the Cannes Lions Festival)
  • Loyiso Twala, chief creative officer of McCann Worldgroup (Print & Publishing Lions Jury)
  • Clare Trafankowska, managing director of iProspect SA, dentsu (Media Shortlisting Jury)
  • Jeana Theron-Khoury – director, Darling Films (Film Craft Lions Jury)
  • Cannes Young Lions Winners - SA: Raphael Kuppasamy and Bernice Mosala – Joe Public

“The annual festival attracts the top creative minds from around the world. Our talented and knowledgeable panel of speakers, some of whom have been selected onto various Cannes Jury panels, will have the opportunity to tap into all this global knowledge to share with us back home,” says Wylie.

Tickets are R100 per person, with all proceeds going back into the creative industry to support various deserving projects.

Bookings for the two official Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events are now open.

Book your tickets here or download the SK App on your smartphone.

For more:

Cannes Lions, Ster-Kinekor, Joe Public, Cannes Lions, Sylvester Chauke, McCann Worldgroup, creative awards, DNA Brand Architects, Loyiso Twala, Darling Films, Clare Trafankowska

