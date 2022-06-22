Most Read
SA adds two more Lions to Cannes 2022 tally
Joe Public United and VMLY&R have been awarded a Bronze Lion each in the Cannes Lions 2022 Craft category under Design.
Source: Clio Awards Clio AwardsThe Soulful Safelamp from Chicken Licken and Joe Public United won a Bronze Lion at Cannes 2022
Joe Public United received a Bronze Lion for client Chicken Licken for its Soulfuel, Safelamp campaign under Consumer Technology and Homeware.
VMLY&R Cape Town's Bronze Lion was for client Colgate for its Nugen campaign under Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports and Outlook.
SA Cannes Lions tally
So far South Africa has won one Gold, two Silver, one Silver Campaign, and four Bronze Lions.
- Gold: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Script
- Silver: The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign: FCB Africa and The Coca-Cola Company: Classic: Radio & Audio: Food & Drink
- Silver: Gluten: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance
- Silver Campaign: Caffein: The Odd Number and Game: Classic: Radio & Audio: Casting & Performance
- Bronze: Jab Jab: Grey and Savanna: Classic: Radio & Audio: Local Brand
- Bronze: Bride Armour: Ogilvy and Carling Black Label (AB InBev): Outdoor: Single-market Campaign
- Bronze: Soulfuel, Safelamp: Joe Public United and Chicken Licken Craft: Design: Consumer Technology and Homeware.
- Bronze: Nugen: VMLY&R Cape Town and Colgate, Craft: Design: Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports and Outdoors
In total Grey has won two Lions. FCB Africa, Ogilvy, Joe Public United and VMLY&R have one Lion apiece as well as The Odd Number, which also has a Silver Campaign.
The most successful category for South African agencies has been Radio & Audio with four Lions and a Silver Campaign, then Craft: Design with two Lions and Outdoor with one Lion.
See all the winners and shortlists here
