Cannes Lions and its official representative in South Africa, Ster-Kinekor recently announced this year's jury. With only one month to go until two years' worth of Lion-winning work is awarded, we touched base with some of the local jury members for a preview of what to expect. Next up, Lufuno Mavhungu.

Lufuno Mavhungu

Cannes Lions 2021 jury members announced Highest ever representation from global brands, platforms, entertainment and technology companies brings breadth of expertise to the Lions awards...

Tell us more about yourself and why you believe you were selected – your judging experience and so on.

Where were you when you found out you'd be one of this year's Cannes Lions jurors, and what was your reaction to the news?

Following the postponement of last year's awards, the juries will be judging both years' of work and awarding Lions for 2020 and 2021. Firstly, how did you respond to the news of the postponement and how do you feel about judging two-years’ worth of work?

Share a few of your favourite Cannes Lions-related moments over the years – either from attending personally or agency winning work-related.

What do you believe SA creatives bring to the global Cannes Lions judging mix?

I really believe that South Africa has some of the most talented creatives in the world. We bring so much to the table. A fresh perspective and an understanding of rule-breaking work, craft and storytelling.

Give us a glimpse of the specific criteria you’re looking for in judging this year's entries.

Any predictions of trends that are likely to stand out at Cannes Lions 2021?

Lastly, what are you most looking forward to from Cannes Lions 2021?

Creative director Lufuno Mavhungu is on this year’s Cannes Lions Radio & Audio Lions jury.Mavhungu’s love for ideas led her to work on accounts such as Nando’s, Mini Cooper, 1st for Women, FNB, Hyundai and OLX to name a few. Along her journey she also collected numerous awards such as a Cannes Lion, a couple of Loeries including the coveted Loerie Grand Prix, several Pendorings, Creative Circle Ad of the Year, and she’s a One Show finalist!When she isn’t making ads, Lufuno enjoys writing short stories and flash fiction, and hiking. Lufuno lives by the ideology that great insights create great ideas, which then creates impactful work that resonates with people.Here, Mavhungu shares what she’s most looking forward to from this year’s judging, sharing a few of her Cannes Lions-related highlights over the years and what SA judges bring to the global creative mix…I’m a creative director/copywriter who has had over 10 years of experience in the advertising industry. I believe I was selected because of all the things I have achieved in my career. I also have some judging experience, which includes being on the jury for the Non-English Radio and Young Creatives & Instagram categories for the Loeries in 2020.I was at home, working. I went through a range of emotions from disbelief to nervous, to excitement.I think the postponement was a difficult moment for everybody in the industry, but one that I feel was necessary. The world no longer works in ways we are used to, and many awards festivals had to be sensitive to that. However, I am glad that no one is losing an opportunity to showcase their work.I attended the Festival in 2012, which feels like a lifetime ago. The highlight was winning my first Cannes Lion – a Bronze Lion for our Nando’s Dictator campaign.Radio & Audio is one of those categories that keeps evolving. So, I’ll be looking out for the groundbreaking use of audio to tell stories.It will be interesting to see how the work differs since we have two years’ worth of entries. I think we will see audio being taken into interesting spaces, and not being used in a traditional manner.I’m really looking forward to being blown away by great creative work. I’m looking to be inspired by brilliant minds from all over the world. Plus, as a first-time Cannes judge, I am looking forward to learning more about creativity.