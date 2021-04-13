Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Cannes Lions

More Cannes Lions news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Covid-19

Cannes Lions 2021 jury members announced

13 Apr 2021
Cannes Lions and its official representative in South Africa, Ster-Kinekor have announced this year's jury.
The Lion-winning work will be announced and awarded during Cannes Lions Live, a fully digital experience, running from 21-25 June 2021, that’s included for free as part of the new Lions Membership, launching in May.

Jury members hail from across the world and represent the global industry’s leading talent from the broadest spectrum of disciplines. The juries also comprise 51% of female jurors, up from 48% in 2019.

Photo by Leon on Unsplash

Here, the South African jury members:

CATEGORYJURYNAMETITLECOMPANYREMITCOUNTRY
Entertainment Lions for SportAwarding JuryBryan HabanaChief Relationship OfficerRetroactiveSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Industry Craft LionsAwarding JurySteph van NiekerkCreative DirectorGrey AfricaSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Outdoor LionsAwarding JuryFran LuckinChief Creative OfficerGrey AdvertisingAMEASouth Africa
Print & Publishing LionsAwarding JuryNkgabiseng MotauChief Creative OfficerThink Creative AfricaSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Radio & Audio LionsAwarding JuryLufuno MavhunguCreative DirectorIndependentSouth AfricaSouth Africa


This year’s Lions juries see the highest ever representation from global brands including: Nike Inc, Levi Strauss & Co, Diageo, Ikea, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez, Beats by Dr Dre, Uber, KFC, Oatly, Squarespace, ByteDance K.K., Nestlé and Aesop.

Platforms and entertainment companies represented are: Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Spotify, Google, Twitch, alongside NBCUniversal, Vivendi, Universal Music Group, Columbia Records, and Warner Music Central.

Among the many global networks represented are jurors from McCann, Ogilvy, Publicis, BBDO, VMLY&R and Dentsu who are joined by specialist and independent agencies such as Quiet Storm, Above & Beyond, Stink Studios, Futerra and Tech and Soul.

Lions MD Simon Cook comments: “It’s hugely exciting to welcome this formidable line-up of diverse experts, to unite across time zones and backgrounds, representing the full scale of our industry. Each year, our juries grow more diverse, which is part of our commitment to appoint outstanding talent from right across the breadth of our global community.”

Chairman Philip Thomas adds: “After pausing the awards last year, our juries will be awarding Lions across two years’ worth of work, which is an unprecedented opportunity to set the global creative benchmark for two years of outstanding creativity.

“The awards will be the heartbeat of Cannes Lions Live with announcements, analysis, insights and interviews taking place throughout the week. We can’t wait to celebrate and immerse ourselves in Lion-winning creativity alongside our community in June.”

Lions juries will take part in remote judging from their home locations worldwide. Speaking about the process, head of the Awards Susie Walker, explains: “Judging is a very human experience. It must also be a rigorous and robust process. Our unique judging platform, successfully trialled at other Lions awards this year, has been built to ensure the value and integrity of the Lion is upheld. We’re committed to delivering a judging experience that allows jurors to do their job without hindrance, and crucially, we want every piece of creative work to be given the time and discussion it deserves.”

285 awarding jurors are now named and a further 189 shortlist jurors will be announced shortly…

Entries into the Lions are currently being accepted. Further information on the Lions can be found at CannesLions.com.


For more:
Comment

Read more: Philip Thomas, Cannes Lions, Simon Cook

Related

Lions publishes agenda for Lions Live March edition19 Feb 2021
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy Cape Town appoints new creative leader2 Feb 2021
Lions Live's second edition kicks off21 Oct 2020
LoeriesLoeries Creative Week judging unites creative thought leaders from around the world in support of Africa/Middle East creativity22 Sep 2020
#LionsLive: Creative Effectiveness Lions president Ann Mukherjee's briefing26 Jun 2020
#LionsLive: Titanium Lions president Susan Credle's briefing25 Jun 2020
#LionsLive: Creative Business Transformation Lions president Ronald Ng's briefing24 Jun 2020
#LionsLive goes live with Cannes Lions MD Simon Cook23 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz