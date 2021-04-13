Cannes Lions
Covid-19
Cannes Lions 2021 jury members announced
Cannes Lions and its official representative in South Africa, Ster-Kinekor have announced this year's jury.
The Lion-winning work will be announced and awarded during Cannes Lions Live, a fully digital experience, running from 21-25 June 2021, that’s included for free as part of the new Lions Membership, launching in May.
For more:
Jury members hail from across the world and represent the global industry’s leading talent from the broadest spectrum of disciplines. The juries also comprise 51% of female jurors, up from 48% in 2019.
Here, the South African jury members:
|CATEGORY
|JURY
|NAME
|TITLE
|COMPANY
|REMIT
|COUNTRY
|Entertainment Lions for Sport
|Awarding Jury
|Bryan Habana
|Chief Relationship Officer
|Retroactive
|South Africa
|South Africa
|Industry Craft Lions
|Awarding Jury
|Steph van Niekerk
|Creative Director
|Grey Africa
|South Africa
|South Africa
|Outdoor Lions
|Awarding Jury
|Fran Luckin
|Chief Creative Officer
|Grey Advertising
|AMEA
|South Africa
|Print & Publishing Lions
|Awarding Jury
|Nkgabiseng Motau
|Chief Creative Officer
|Think Creative Africa
|South Africa
|South Africa
|Radio & Audio Lions
|Awarding Jury
|Lufuno Mavhungu
|Creative Director
|Independent
|South Africa
|South Africa
For more:
