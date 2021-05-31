Marketing & Media Interview South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#Newsmaker: Riverbed welcomes Itumeleng 'Tumi' Sethebe as ECD

31 May 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
Award-winning agency Riverbed has welcomed creative industry heavyweight Itumeleng Sethebe as the agency's new executive creative director. With over a 20-year career under his belt, Sethebe has worked on some of the world's most loved global and South African brands, at agencies that include TBWA Hunt Lascaris, Metropolitan Republic and Ogilvy. He has been executive creative irector at both Havas, and most recently McCann1886.

“I am excited to join Riverbed as its core ethos of producing brave, effective work deeply resonates with me. I have always strived to inspire compelling creative work by challenging the thinking of the teams I work with,” says Itumeleng 'Tumi' Sethebe, as the agency’s newly appointed executive creative director.

BizcommunityHow and when did this come about?


My predecessor, Bridget Johnson was immigrating, and her role became as ECD of the Riverbed became vacant and so that is when the process to replace her started and after a number of engagements with the agency CEO and founder, Mona Zwambila. We felt that this was a great opportunity for us to engage and create a very competitive black owned agency.

BizcommunityWhat excites you most about taking on this new role?


I have been a fan of the Riverbed for a number of years from a distance based purely on the basis of their incredible purpose led work that has had a real impact on both clients and consumers, alike. What excites me then is the opportunity to further build on this brand of work while growing the business to be the very best in the industry.

BizcommunityHow did you end up working in the creative industry?


When I was in high school my art teacher told me to quit art and from that day onwards, I wanted to prove her wrong and so I began my drive to be in the creative industry.

BizcommunityWhat do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?


Advertising has afforded me the opportunity to give a voice to the voiceless and I love that about what I do.

BizcommunityWhat approach will you be taking as the new executive creative director?


I have a people first type of approach and I believe that my biggest role is to create an environment for everyone that I work with to make the best work of their lives.

BizcommunityWhat is your most memorable project that you've worked on?


That’s such a tough question, but the Hugh Masekela tribute that went on to win a Cannes award is special to me simply because it was a very sincere send off for the great man.


BizcommunityWhat has been your biggest career highlight?


That would have to be when I was chosen to be one of six South Africans to be part of the grand jury of the New York Festivals International Advertising Awards In 2018, it was a very intense but rewarding experience.

BizcommunityWhat is your biggest motivation in life?


That today I can be better than I was yesterday.

BizcommunityWhat career advice would you give to anyone entering the creative industry?


"Computers are useless, they can only give you answers." Pablo Picasso
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
Comment

Read more: ECD, executive creative director, Riverbed, Tumi Sethebe, #Newsmaker, Riverbed ECD

Related

#Newsmaker: Bongeka Sigoso awarded Nnete Modise Bursary18 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Larry Madowo joins CNN as Nairobi-based correspondent17 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Thando Mafongosi, Grey Group Advertising's new strategy director13 Apr 2021
#Newsmaker: Renaldo Schwarp is the new host of 'OFM Nights'6 Apr 2021
#Newsmaker: Penny Verbe joins CreativeDrive as head of content UK & EMEA19 Mar 2021
#Newsmaker: Jeremy Crowder joins Positive Dialogue as the new managing partner16 Mar 2021
ECD: Building blocks for lifelong learning12 Nov 2020
#WomensMonth: Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila, 'It's about access to opportunity'25 Aug 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz