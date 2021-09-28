Industries

    Clockwork takes home 7 Supersonic New Generation Awards for digital excellence

    28 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Clockwork
    Clockwork celebrates another seven wins after the announcement of the 9th annual Supersonic New Generation Awards 2021, held virtually on 23 September.
    Clockwork takes home 7 Supersonic New Generation Awards for digital excellence

    The New Gens are known for recognising achievements and winners on the forefront of South Africa’s digital communications, media and technologies and Clockwork is a formidable name in the advertising world, with strong digital campaigns having formed the backbone of the company for the past decade.

    Clockwork was awarded in the following categories:

    Microsoft Xbox – Hall Of Fame:
    Gold – Best Online Competition - Corporate
    Gold – Most Innovative Gamification Campaign – Corporate
    Bronze – Best Use of Technical Innovation - Agency

    Acer – #Instaquest:
    Bronze – Best Online Competition - Corporate
    Bronze – Most Innovative Gamification Campaign – Corporate

    Acer - #Instapitch:
    Silver – Best Online Competition - Corporate
    Silver – Best Community engagement – Corporate

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
