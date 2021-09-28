Clockwork takes home 7 Supersonic New Generation Awards for digital excellence

Clockwork celebrates another seven wins after the announcement of the 9th annual Supersonic New Generation Awards 2021, held virtually on 23 September.
The New Gens are known for recognising achievements and winners on the forefront of South Africa’s digital communications, media and technologies and Clockwork is a formidable name in the advertising world, with strong digital campaigns having formed the backbone of the company for the past decade.
Clockwork was awarded in the following categories:Microsoft Xbox – Hall Of Fame:
Gold – Best Online Competition - Corporate
Gold – Most Innovative Gamification Campaign – Corporate
Bronze – Best Use of Technical Innovation - AgencyAcer – #Instaquest:
Bronze – Best Online Competition - Corporate
Bronze – Most Innovative Gamification Campaign – CorporateAcer - #Instapitch:
Silver – Best Online Competition - Corporate
Silver – Best Community engagement – Corporate