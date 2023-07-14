Young Lions 2024 competition: Ster-Kinekor to sponsor film category again

The search is underway to discover the nation's most promising young creative minds, offering them a chance to spotlight local brilliance on an international platform. As the designated South African representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ster-Kinekor is proudly backing the Film category in the Young Lions 2024 competition once more.

To kickstart the process, the Cannes Young Lions organisers are inviting all potential Young Lions to attend an online Masterclass at 14:00 (12:00 GMT) on Monday 05 February 2024. This is a free Zoom webinar designed to help prospective competitors make the best of their creativity and set them on the path to the Palais. Yes, that’s the one in Cannes, France!

The theme is: “Empower your Creative Process, Conquer Fear and Thrive in Young Lions Competitions 2024’. The virtual Masterclass event consists of talks and a Q&A covering creative bravery, breaking norms, and future proofing your creative career. During the session, you’ll learn:

what the Young Lions Competitions are

how to thrive during your local competition

what it takes to win a LION, from previous winners

how to tackle the ever-changing creative world and navigate your career in creativity, and

the next steps for anyone 30 and under interested in the Young Lions Competitions.

The Masterclass is free to any young creatives who are interested in attending it. If you cannot make the event on 05 February, the session will be recorded – you’ll be able to watch the recording back from 8 February.

You can also view the information and sign up links on the Cannes Young Lions website.

“The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry superstars the chance to prove themselves by responding to a brief under intense pressure over a 48-hour period,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor. “We hope this Masterclass will inspire a new generation of young creatives to enter the competition when it is announced.”