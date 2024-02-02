Renard van Blerk to add to the JEC Rand Show team offering

Van Blerk is an experienced marketing professional with almost two decades of success in digital ad sales, content creation, social media management, and activation production. His extensive background includes crafting and executing innovative marketing strategies for reputable brands such as www.jhblive.com, Content Bar, L'Oreal Dark and Lovely Africa, Laughing Cow and Kiri Cheese.
He will share his 'Social Listening' expertise during the panel discussion, leveraging his profound knowledge in digital advertising and content creation.
Why Attend Marketing Café?
Marketing Café offers a unique setting for marketing experts to connect, share ideas, and learn from industry thought leaders. This exclusive environment fosters fresh insights, meaningful discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.
Panel speakers: Explore diverse topics with industry leaders, including:
- Tracey-Lee Zurcher – head of marketing, Payflex
- Munyaradzi Nyikavaranda – group executive head: digital analytics and marketing technology, Multichoice Group
- Francois Viviers – group executive, CMO, Capitec
- Daniele Joubert – head: growth operations, Uber SSA
- Susan Steward – head of marketing, FNB
- Charl Muller – personalisation COE, Standard Bank
- Bianca de Beer – senior marketing manager, Telesure
- Melanie Van Rooy – head of marketing, Clicks Group
- Mota Mota – head: external communications – East & Southern Africa Region, Nestlé
- Beatrice Marfleet – head: marketing, Pernod Ricard
- Sithabile Kachisa – head of marketing: Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify
- Carla Pullen – customer experience and loyalty manager, Cape Union Mart
- Renard van Blerk – head of marketing, Rand Show
- Dr Pieter van der Walt – group chief privacy officer, Discovery Limited
- Wendy Bergsteedt – head of marketing, Old Mutual Investment Group
- Vuyo Henda – CMO, Spur Group
- Elisheva Gilbert – CMO, Sasfin Holdings Limited
- Masego Mokgatlha – marketing production manager, Thornybush
- Lara Sidersky – lead: chocolate, Mondelēz South Africa
- Marnitz van Heerden – head of customer experience, Discovery Health
- Yurika Pistorius – group compliance officer, Clientele
- Tlalane Ntuli – marketing executive
- Shweshwe Tlhapane – CMO, Momentum Insure
- Mathabo Sekhonyana – head of marketing and communications, Adoozy Power
- Miguel Netto – global marketing manager – B2B and commercial, Aramex
- Samira Gerin-Singh – senior manager: media and integrated marketing (Africa), The Walt Disney Company
- Tanielle York – group head of marketing, Adcorp Group
- Fathima Ebrahim – head of marketing, Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- Tarryn Knight – head of marketing, PR and product, Audi South Africa
- Anesu Malisa – head of Gen Z marketing (Africa), Samsung Electronics
- Saket Jha – chief revenue officer, Netcore Cloud
- Kim Reddy – CMI lead, NIQ GfK sub-Saharan Africa
- Haseena Cassim – managing director, YFm
This event is a unique opportunity to gain insights from top industry professionals on MarTech Innovation, Consumer Data & Intelligence, Hyper Personalization, Customer-Centric Marketing, Content Marketing, CX Journey, and Personal Leadership Stories.
How to register: Take advantage of this exceptional event! Register now and secure your spot. Limited spaces are available! You can also use this code for 20% off – SPKR20.
Let's Dive into Innovation at Marketing Café 2024!
Event Website: https://marketingcafe.co.za/
Renard van Blerk's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renardvanb/
Johannesburg Expo Centre: https://expocentre.co.za/