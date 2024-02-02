Renard van Blerk to add to the JEC Rand Show team offering

Van Blerk is an experienced marketing professional with almost two decades of success in digital ad sales, content creation, social media management, and activation production. His extensive background includes crafting and executing innovative marketing strategies for reputable brands such as www.jhblive.com, Content Bar, L'Oreal Dark and Lovely Africa, Laughing Cow and Kiri Cheese.

He will share his 'Social Listening' expertise during the panel discussion, leveraging his profound knowledge in digital advertising and content creation.

Why Attend Marketing Café?

Marketing Café offers a unique setting for marketing experts to connect, share ideas, and learn from industry thought leaders. This exclusive environment fosters fresh insights, meaningful discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Panel speakers: Explore diverse topics with industry leaders, including:

This event is a unique opportunity to gain insights from top industry professionals on MarTech Innovation, Consumer Data & Intelligence, Hyper Personalization, Customer-Centric Marketing, Content Marketing, CX Journey, and Personal Leadership Stories.

How to register: Take advantage of this exceptional event! Register now and secure your spot. Limited spaces are available! You can also use this code for 20% off – SPKR20.

Let's Dive into Innovation at Marketing Café 2024!

Event Website: https://marketingcafe.co.za/

Renard van Blerk's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renardvanb/

Johannesburg Expo Centre: https://expocentre.co.za/