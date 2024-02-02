Industries

    Renard van Blerk to add to the JEC Rand Show team offering

    Issued by Rand Show
    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    The Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) and Rand Show proudly introduce Renard van Blerk as the new head of marketing at Rand Show. Renard takes charge of conveying the significant evolution of this year's event, promising an enhanced experience for all attendees. Furthermore, Van Blerk will contribute his valuable expertise and insights during the upcoming Dalebrook Media's Marketing Café event.
    Van Blerk is an experienced marketing professional with almost two decades of success in digital ad sales, content creation, social media management, and activation production. His extensive background includes crafting and executing innovative marketing strategies for reputable brands such as www.jhblive.com, Content Bar, L'Oreal Dark and Lovely Africa, Laughing Cow and Kiri Cheese.

    He will share his 'Social Listening' expertise during the panel discussion, leveraging his profound knowledge in digital advertising and content creation.

    Why Attend Marketing Café?

    Marketing Café offers a unique setting for marketing experts to connect, share ideas, and learn from industry thought leaders. This exclusive environment fosters fresh insights, meaningful discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.

    Panel speakers: Explore diverse topics with industry leaders, including:

    1. Tracey-Lee Zurcher – head of marketing, Payflex
    2. Munyaradzi Nyikavaranda – group executive head: digital analytics and marketing technology, Multichoice Group
    3. Francois Viviers – group executive, CMO, Capitec
    4. Daniele Joubert – head: growth operations, Uber SSA
    5. Susan Steward – head of marketing, FNB
    6. Charl Muller – personalisation COE, Standard Bank
    7. Bianca de Beer – senior marketing manager, Telesure
    8. Melanie Van Rooy – head of marketing, Clicks Group
    9. Mota Mota – head: external communications – East & Southern Africa Region, Nestlé
    10. Beatrice Marfleet – head: marketing, Pernod Ricard
    11. Sithabile Kachisa – head of marketing: Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify
    12. Carla Pullen – customer experience and loyalty manager, Cape Union Mart
    13. Renard van Blerk – head of marketing, Rand Show
    14. Dr Pieter van der Walt – group chief privacy officer, Discovery Limited
    15. Wendy Bergsteedt – head of marketing, Old Mutual Investment Group
    16. Vuyo Henda – CMO, Spur Group
    17. Elisheva Gilbert – CMO, Sasfin Holdings Limited
    18. Masego Mokgatlha – marketing production manager, Thornybush
    19. Lara Sidersky – lead: chocolate, Mondelēz South Africa
    20. Marnitz van Heerden – head of customer experience, Discovery Health
    21. Yurika Pistorius – group compliance officer, Clientele
    22. Tlalane Ntuli – marketing executive
    23. Shweshwe Tlhapane – CMO, Momentum Insure
    24. Mathabo Sekhonyana – head of marketing and communications, Adoozy Power
    25. Miguel Netto – global marketing manager – B2B and commercial, Aramex
    26. Samira Gerin-Singh – senior manager: media and integrated marketing (Africa), The Walt Disney Company
    27. Tanielle York – group head of marketing, Adcorp Group
    28. Fathima Ebrahim – head of marketing, Liquid Intelligent Technologies
    29. Tarryn Knight – head of marketing, PR and product, Audi South Africa
    30. Anesu Malisa – head of Gen Z marketing (Africa), Samsung Electronics
    31. Saket Jha – chief revenue officer, Netcore Cloud
    32. Kim Reddy – CMI lead, NIQ GfK sub-Saharan Africa
    33. Haseena Cassim – managing director, YFm

    This event is a unique opportunity to gain insights from top industry professionals on MarTech Innovation, Consumer Data & Intelligence, Hyper Personalization, Customer-Centric Marketing, Content Marketing, CX Journey, and Personal Leadership Stories.

    How to register: Take advantage of this exceptional event! Register now and secure your spot. Limited spaces are available! You can also use this code for 20% off – SPKR20.

    Let's Dive into Innovation at Marketing Café 2024!

    Event Website: https://marketingcafe.co.za/
    Renard van Blerk's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renardvanb/
    Johannesburg Expo Centre: https://expocentre.co.za/

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
    More industry news

