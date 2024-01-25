Woodville Primary visit to the Cape Town Science Centre

Coronation and the Primary Science Programme (PSP) NPO brought the Grade 3 class to the centre on the International Day of Education (24 January) to expose them to fun, exciting and accessible science education. In South Africa, science is introduced as a subject only at Grade 4 level and as a result South Africa children underperform on science compared to the rest of the world. To address this issue, Coronation and PSP supply science facilitators to under-resourced schools in Cape Town to promote a stronger focus on science at the foundation phase level.