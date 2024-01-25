Industries

    Woodville Primary visit to the Cape Town Science Centre

    Issued by Coronation
    25 Jan 2024
    25 Jan 2024
    The Western Cape Primary Science Programme (PSP) and Coronation hosted a celebration of the International Day of Education, emphasising the significance of science education for young children. The Grade 3 learners from Woodville Primary in Mitchells Plain were taken on a science field trip to the Cape Town Science Centre, showcasing fun and inclusive science education at the foundation phase level, aligned with the International Day of Education's mission for equal access to quality education for all children.
    Luniko Sophangisa and Jade Kuscus of Woodville Primary in Mitchells Plain and Mary-Anne Musekiwa, Coronation CFO and chairperson of the CSI Committee discovers the wonders of science at the Cape Town Science Centre. Photo credit: Jurie Senekal
    Luniko Sophangisa and Jade Kuscus of Woodville Primary in Mitchells Plain and Mary-Anne Musekiwa, Coronation CFO and chairperson of the CSI Committee discovers the wonders of science at the Cape Town Science Centre. Photo credit: Jurie Senekal

    Coronation and the Primary Science Programme (PSP) NPO brought the Grade 3 class to the centre on the International Day of Education (24 January) to expose them to fun, exciting and accessible science education. In South Africa, science is introduced as a subject only at Grade 4 level and as a result South Africa children underperform on science compared to the rest of the world. To address this issue, Coronation and PSP supply science facilitators to under-resourced schools in Cape Town to promote a stronger focus on science at the foundation phase level.

    Coronation
    As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.

