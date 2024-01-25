Woodville Primary visit to the Cape Town Science Centre

The Western Cape Primary Science Programme (PSP) and Coronation hosted a celebration of the International Day of Education, emphasising the significance of science education for young children. The Grade 3 learners from Woodville Primary in Mitchells Plain were taken on a science field trip to the Cape Town Science Centre, showcasing fun and inclusive science education at the foundation phase level, aligned with the International Day of Education's mission for equal access to quality education for all children.