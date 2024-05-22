Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAFundiConnectEduvosGordon Institute of Business ScienceMindful MastermindsNorthlink CollegeRegent Business SchoolProgressionEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why students should vote in the 2024 Elections

    Issued by FundiConnect
    22 May 2024
    22 May 2024
    With the 2024 General Elections approaching on 29 May 2024, student participation is more critical than ever. As of 21 May, only 2.3% of registered voters fall within the 18-19 age bracket, whereas a mere 15.9% are between the ages of 20 to 29. Needless to say, the call for students to vote in this year’s elections is crucial.
    Why students should vote in the 2024 Elections

    As the 2024 elections draw near, the spotlight turns to South Africa's youth, a demographic with the power to shape the nation's future. With over 31.2% of the population under the age of 35, students hold considerable influence in determining the direction of key societal issues.

    One such critical domain is education, where students have historically catalysed change through their activism and advocacy. From the pivotal #FeesMustFall movement to ongoing debates about educational funding and accessibility, students have been at the forefront of reform efforts.

    In this context, the upcoming elections offer a platform for students to assert their priorities and demand action on issues affecting their educational journey. Here, the team at FundiConnect explores how student participation in the elections can pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

    Address youth unemployment

    Youth unemployment remains a pressing issue, with the rate currently at 45.5%. Voting allows students to push for economic policies and job creation strategies that focus on youth employment, combating factors like structural unemployment and economic downturns.

    Promote social justice and equality

    Students often champion social justice causes, such as the #RhodesMustFall movement, advocating for equality and the removal of symbols of oppression. Voting enables students to support leaders committed to addressing racial inequality, gender-based violence, and economic disparities.

    Influence climate change policies

    As South Africa grapples with environmental challenges, voting empowers students to support political parties prioritising environmental sustainability and renewable energy. By backing such policies, students contribute to South Africa's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    Strengthen democratic processes

    Participation in the democratic process is essential for maintaining a healthy democracy. Voting ensures representation, accountability and attention to the needs of the youth. Despite their significant demographic share, youth voter turnout remains low, emphasising the urgency for increased engagement.

    Make an informed voting decision

    As the elections approach, students must be prepared to make informed voting decisions. Understanding the basics of the election, gathering information about political parties, identifying key issues and paying attention to debates and interviews are crucial steps. By ensuring readiness to vote, students can contribute meaningfully to shaping South Africa's future.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    Read more: #Rhodesmustfall, #feesmustfall, FundiConnect, #SAelections24, #SAelections2024
    NextOptions
    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.

    Related

    Rogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub
    RogerwilcoRogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub
    9 hours
    Consumer insights company, KLA delves into voter sentiment ahead of the SA elections
    KLAConsumer insights company, KLA delves into voter sentiment ahead of the SA elections
    17 May 2024
    Image supplied. TikTok has announced several initiatives with the local electoral commission and civil society organisations to combat misinformation
    #SAelections24: Initiatives to fight misinformation, provide access to reliable information launched
    26 Apr 2024
    Source: © 123rf Applications for accreditation for national and provincial Results Operations Centres (ROCs) have opened
    #SAelections24: Media accreditation for all Results Operation Centres
    24 Apr 2024
    10 FAQs about the SASSA SRD Grant for students
    FundiConnect10 FAQs about the SASSA SRD Grant for students
    19 Mar 2024
    Win a share of R10,000 towards tuition fees with FundiMatch
    FundiConnectWin a share of R10,000 towards tuition fees with FundiMatch
    29 Feb 2024
    5 reasons why students drop out of university
    FundiConnect5 reasons why students drop out of university
    27 Nov 2023
    How to prepare for matric exams
    FundiConnectHow to prepare for matric exams
    26 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz