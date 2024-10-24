Where brands and gamers meet: The untapped potential of the gaming market

Africa's gaming industry is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, driven by a young, tech-savvy population and increased access to mobile technology. With over 300 million gamers across the continent, mobile gaming leads the charge as smartphones become more affordable and internet penetration deepens. Countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa are emerging as key players, showcasing a vibrant ecosystem of developers, competitive esports, and a growing audience hungry for digital entertainment.

This sector's rapid expansion is also creating new opportunities for brands to engage with diverse and untapped audiences, making gaming a crucial space for future innovation and investment across Africa.

We have just released our latest deep dive into the state of gaming, drawing together not just the latest audience insights from GWI, but also the views and opinions of the key stakeholders shaping the industry today.

Globally, there have never been more people playing video games than there are today – over 3 billion, according to the latest estimates. This means that every client has gamers in their audience, and chances are, you are trying to figure out how or where to reach them right now. The gaming sector continues to grow in value, dwarfing the combined worth of the global music and box office industries, now estimated at $184bn, with forecasts suggesting it could double to over $360bn by 2027. Few segments will match this level of growth, and we are here to help brands capture a share and be part of the momentum.

In Africa, mobile gaming dominates, with 92% of gamers playing on smartphones. This is a result of increasing smartphone penetration, especially on the Android platform, and growing mobile connectivity across the continent. Gaming here serves not just as entertainment but as an important social and cultural experience. Over 73% of gamers play for fun, and 64% do so to relieve stress. Yet, despite this engagement, less than 5% of total ad spend goes to gaming environments globally, highlighting an enormous untapped opportunity for brands.

Additionally, while the demand for local content is growing, 44% of African gamers feel there are not enough games that reflect their culture, presenting a key space for brands and developers to collaborate in creating locally relevant content. This is a huge opportunity for cultural resonance, as brands that invest in culturally aligned experiences will build stronger connections with African gamers.

Consumers are spending twice as much time in gaming environments as on social media, making it an ideal platform for meaningful engagement. In fact, 63% of gamers across Africa have made purchases after seeing in-game advertisements, proving that while gamers may be selective about ads, the right strategies can drive significant results.

