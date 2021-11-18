How AAA prepares students for the future of advertising

The South African advertising industry may be small when compared to international markets, but it packs a massive punch.

Over the years, local agencies have consistently won prestigious international awards, such as the Cannes Lions, the Loeries, and the D&AD Awards. These wins have solidified South Africa as a key player on the global stage, and they have opened doors for our industry professionals to showcase their creativity worldwide.

Among these industry leaders, alumni of the AAA School of Advertising are making their mark locally and globally. Locally, they are employed at prestigious agencies and businesses such as Ogilvy, VML, Joe Public, Primedia Broadcasting, and Accenture Song. Beyond our borders, they are thriving in industry hubs in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore.

Here’s how AAA ensures its students are among the most employable in South Africa and across the world:

International recognition for global employability

One of the key ways AAA prepares its students for success is through its partnership with the International Advertising Association (IAA). The IAA is a globally respected organisation that represents the interests of advertisers, agencies, and media professionals around the world.

It’s a powerful network that connects the industry’s top minds and sets the standard for excellence. Through this affiliation, AAA students gain international recognition and an edge that sets them apart. This visibility gives graduates a leg up when applying for jobs, both locally and internationally, because employers know that an IAA-affiliated education means they’ve been trained to the highest standards.

On top of their degree, AAA graduates also receive an IAA Certificate of Completion, which is a globally recognised credential that signals their expertise in advertising, marketing, and communications. This certification is a huge asset that positions AAA graduates to confidently compete in local and global markets, knowing they have a world-class education and the backing of a network that spans across borders.

A curriculum that teaches skills for the future

The advertising, marketing, and design industries are constantly evolving alongside technology, consumer behaviour, and cultural shifts. Staying in tune with these changes means mastering the trends and tools that are driving the future of the industry.

Data-driven marketing, AI-powered ad creation, social media, personalisation, and immersive experiences through AR/VR are transforming how brands connect with audiences. At AAA, students don’t just learn about these trends – they work with them hands-on.

AAA’s curriculum is continually updated to reflect what’s happening in global advertising industries, and exclusive learning materials and case studies from top industry experts give students real-world insights into how these trends are shaping the future of the industry.

Direct engagement with global industry professionals

AAA’s strong network of industry professionals gives students invaluable opportunities to engage with top experts, successful alumni, and leaders.

Through guest lectures, workshops, and seminars, students gain real-world insights directly from those shaping the advertising industry. These interactions provide not only cutting-edge knowledge but also the chance to build professional connections and expand their perspective which, in turn, further enhances their employability as they enter their chosen careers.

To learn more about the AAA School of Advertising and the qualifications they offer, visit their website.



