Van Hunks launches non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Van Hunks is raising a glass to the sober-curious, the teetotallers, and anyone taking a breather from booze with the launch of its non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

Image supplied

Inspired by the tale of the legendary Jan van Hunks, this sparkling newcomer embraces gentle effervescence with notes of strawberries and ripe plums - suitable for any occasion.

Created using traditional winemaking techniques and de-alcoholised to preserve its natural depth and flavour, this is more than just a stand-in for the real thing.

Their stockists here or order online for door-to-door delivery.