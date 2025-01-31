Retail FMCG
    Van Hunks launches non-alcoholic sparkling wine

    31 Jan 2025
    Van Hunks is raising a glass to the sober-curious, the teetotallers, and anyone taking a breather from booze with the launch of its non-alcoholic sparkling wine.
    Image supplied

    Inspired by the tale of the legendary Jan van Hunks, this sparkling newcomer embraces gentle effervescence with notes of strawberries and ripe plums - suitable for any occasion.

    Created using traditional winemaking techniques and de-alcoholised to preserve its natural depth and flavour, this is more than just a stand-in for the real thing.

    Their stockists here or order online for door-to-door delivery.

