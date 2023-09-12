Under One Roof rolls out its residential property listing service

Should other listing portals be worried? We believe so!

Under One Roof is an entirely new concept set to solve some of the most frustrating problems encountered with other property listing websites. It introduces a homeownership resource-concentrated hub that not only presents properties for rent or sale - which uniquely also assists its clients to complete a transfer to a new owner - but also incorporates offerings that empower homeowners to make well-informed decisions about their lifestyle.

Simultaneously, Under One Roof heralds the entry of a new female real estate CEO, Lynne Krawchuk, who is set to change the traditionally heavily-male dominated property executive clique. Her decades of experience as a marketing professional give Under One Roof the edge when it comes to converting website visitors to loyal clients, putting their needs and wants ahead of merely presenting a search engine of listings.

“We are going to completely change the way properties are showcased,” says Krawchuk. “We will reveal the power of delivering an innovative property ecosystem that will optimise anyone’s property journey, be that the property practitioner or agency, the buyer, seller, or renter.”

Under One Roof is something not yet seen before on existing South African property platforms, where listings and advice remain unsupported by other digital marketing strategies, and which are not catering to the different demographic markets.

“This is likely due to complacency by the dominant few property-listing players who have amassed a following due to their monopoly. As such they have created an uneven playing field that restricts the marketing efforts of, particularly, the small-, micro-, and medium-sized property players who are further compromised by the prevailing challenge of diminishing property prices and weakened purchasing power of consumers,” says Krawchuk.

The key differentiator with Under One Roof is its functionality and pricing plan. Krawchuk explains that all users, be those buyers, sellers, renters, landlords, developers, or property practitioners, are provided with a unique login aligned to their own customised backend dashboard.

“Here they can access in-depth data relevant to individual listed properties, be that municipal charges or alternative power and water solutions. Buyers and renters will be able to download walk-through video’s and monitor listings they are interested in for an easy revisit or comparison.”

Estate agents and private listers will be able to monitor the number of visitors to their listings, update, and edit details, and can avail of either a three- or six-month subscription per listing with a unique twist. “If the property is sold before the subscription expires, the outstanding months of the package can be transferred to another property listing, provided the first property sale is proven. We can even upload listings if that is preferred, at no charge,” explains Krawchuk.

For buyers, especially those who either do not fully comprehend the property purchase journey or are frustrated by the number of steps in the process, Under One Roof offers to source bond origination, bridging finance, rate clearance certificates and assistance with the transfer. “This feature alone responds to an undeniably underserved market, more specifically first-time home buyers and millennials who prefer to engage a full-range service.”

The Under One Roof customer-centric approach is also going to present as a novelty, for while technology may be driving the platform, AI chatbots are not a feature. “Our research indicates that customers prefer having a human respond to online or email queries. We acknowledge that while today’s customers are considered as ‘smart consumers’ who may be familiar with the digital realm, chatbots have no empathy, are unable to solve critical problems, and tend to aggravate users who may have a unique request.”

As Under One Roof grows, so too will the breadth of the platform. “Beyond the necessary features, we are concentrating on targeted demographics, where demands differ in terms of cultural and locality preferences,” says Krawchuk. “For example, in the future we will be presenting neighbourhood video visits hosted by a typical resident, and guidance manuals and features that highlight lifestyle choices. Commercial and retail properties will also be introduced.

“We believe that Under One Roof is the most intelligent, powerful, transparent, and streamlined real estate game-changer since property listings went online in the late 90s,” emphasises Krawchuk. “The team at Under One Roof is intentional about manifesting change in the market by filling the gaps that have been prevalent for too long. And, while others may think we are a disruptor, we disagree! We prefer to think of ourselves as renegades by challenging the existing, staid, and unadventurous status quo.”

About Under One Roof:

Under One Roof is reinventing the property listing experience by delivering a one-to-one personalisation online platform for agents, buyers, sellers, and renters. It has developed a unique South African approach to all thing’s property-focused, including lifestyle, with its presentation of a combination of digital and human interactions. Under One Roof is a compelling property hub that speaks to, and inspires, a new generation of property stakeholders.

Headquarters: Pretoria, South Africa

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.underoneroof.co.za