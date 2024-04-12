Tune into the Eastern Cape and Garden Route lifestyle with Algoa FM

An interesting portrait of the lifestyle of the average Algoa FM listener can be painted using recent surveys by BrandMapp and Colony Live.

The annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer is the biggest mass participation charity event in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route

It reflects the middle to upper middle-class lifestyle of people living in the Algoa FM footprint, which stretches from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and through the Karoo.

What comes through strongly is the resilience of radio as a preferred medium. Over half of Algoa FM’s listeners tune in to the Breakfast Show while travelling in their car, and more than 30% will tune in more than once a day.

According to BrandMapp, listenership represents the diversity of the people within the broadcast footprint.

Home languages are 40% English, 34% isiXhosa and 18% Afrikaans.

There are strong correlations in the findings – BrandMapp being part of an independent national survey, and Colony part of Algoa FM’s ongoing listener engagement.

Algoa FM is a long time supporter of the annual Ironman race in Nelson Mandela Bay

With a mean household income that is over 21% higher than the national average for the middle class, Algoa FM listeners have the financial resources needed to support an active and healthy lifestyle that includes quality life experiences.

Even so, they are concerned about inflation. With 48% expecting to spend more on groceries in the next year, the focus is on value for money.

Listeners supplement their income through side hustles such as running a small business, investing in the stock market, renting properties and home industry. Around 11% have a second job.

They spend their disposable income at food markets, eating at restaurants, attending live sporting events, as well as outdoor concerts and music festivals.

This spending power supports many of South Africa’s iconic festivals, which are hosted in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route.

They include the Grahamstown National Arts Festival, the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees, the SPAR SPLASH Festival, the Hogsback Spring Festival, Bedford Garden Festival, the Bathurst Agricultural Show, Knysna Speed Festival, Knysna Oyster Festival, Klein Karoo Klassique, and Klein Karoo Nationale Kunstefees.

Outdoor sports such as running are popular in the region – and Algoa is there to support the athletes and add fun to the event

Family time is important, with take-aways often being part of the get-together.

Many travel to Cape Town or Gauteng to attend concerts and theatre productions.

Music on Algoa FM is also the biggest drawcard, followed by entertainment and news.

They are also big movie fans, with over 60% having an active Netflix account.

As the regional lifestyle station listeners tune in to find out about the events, which are also promoted through the Algoa FM social media pages and website.

When it comes to leisure time, 45% plan to go on holiday in 2024.

Listeners are also house proud – 50% own at least one property, and 25% plan to renovate their homes.

Sustainable living is a priority, with 13% planning to install solar geysers and power in the next year. Some 20% already have a solar / inverter solution at home.

Rugby is big in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route, with 66% of respondents listing it as their favourite sport. Cricket follows at 40%, and then soccer at 23%.

The love of rugby is evident at all levels of the game, with thousands turning out to watch the top school teams in action at regular tournaments held throughout the season.

Algoa FM has been the media sponsor of the Standard Bank Grey High School Rugby Festival for over 15 years.

Swimming, water polo and lifesaving are also big in the province judging by the crowds they attract.

Being the home of the South African automotive industry, motor racing is big, as is the love of cars – 18% of Algoa FM listeners plan to upgrade their wheels in the next year.

Invariably you will find Algoa FM where the listeners are. The station and its popular presenters are on the ground through outside broadcasts, live crossings, and hitmobile activations.

We have a good handle on the complexities of the consumer market across the Eastern Cape and Garden Route.

We lean into what the research tells us, and maintain strong business and community relationships and make sure the station remains relevant.

Our listeners have influence and represent a powerful buying group for advertisers tapping into this lifestyle market.