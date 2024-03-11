Transforming lives: Masia Maths and Science Academy shines, yet some stars await funding

Under the theme of "Success despite Challenges", the Masia Maths and Science Academy has been a catalyst for change since its inception in 2019. Focused on cultivating interest and confidence in mathematics among primary school learners, the academy witnessed a surge in high school students opting for pure maths, shaping the trajectory of their post-matric academic choices.
At the forefront of this success story is Ntwalo Ngobeni, the overall top achiever, currently enrolled to study actuarial science at Wits University. His remarkable results are nothing short of awe-inspiring, with a perfect score of 100% in mathematics, an outstanding achievement of 95% in physical sciences, and exceptional results in accounting. Lwazi Mankahla, CEO of the Distell Development Trust, reflects, "Ntwalo's achievements showcase the incredible impact of dedicated academic support and the academy's unwavering focus on STEM subjects. Yet, even in the face of such outstanding success, we find ourselves addressing a critical issue – the 'Missing Middle'."
Despite Ntwalo's brilliance, he faces financial hurdles as the family's income surpasses the NSFAS threshold. His story is echoed by Phathutshedzo Mutamba, another top performer, waiting for financial assistance to settle university fees. These students represent the "Missing Middle", caught between financial barriers and the assumption that undergraduate programmes are covered by NSFAS.
The Masia Maths and Science Academy urges South Africans and potential funders to rally behind these exceptional students, ensuring their academic journey continues unhindered.
Meet the top five students:
Akim Baloyi (19): Studying BSc in actuarial science at Northwest University with NSFAS approval.
Key achievements include:
Let us come together to ensure that the brilliance of students like Ntwalo Ngobeni and Phathutshedzo Mutamba does not face financial roadblocks. Support their academic journey by contributing to their university fees. Encourage other corporations and foundations to co-fund the Masia Maths and Science Academy, replicating its success across the country. Recognise the funding gap for students like Ntwalo and Phathutshedzo, and join the call for collaboration between government and private entities.
The Distell Development Trust, operating as a broad-based ownership scheme, aims to improve socio-economic equality and employment levels in communities through strategic investments. With a vision of holistic empowerment, the trust partners with beneficiary organisations like the Masia Maths and Science Academy to uplift black youth, women, and communities in rural and peri-urban areas.
Situated in Masia Village, Limpopo, the Masia Maths and Science Academy, administered by the SAME Foundation, is a beacon of hope for rural learners. With a mission to stimulate passion for STEM subjects, the academy provides academic support, infrastructure, and a pathway for underprivileged students to excel in mathematics and physical sciences.
The SAME Foundation is dedicated to supporting community initiatives that uplift and empower. As the implementing partner for the Masia Maths and Science Academy, SAME Foundation plays a crucial role in realising the vision of socio-economic transformation through education.