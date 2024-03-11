Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

JNPRRed & YellowWits PlusNorth-West University (NWU)Kefilwe TselaPert IndustrialsRegent Business SchoolOur Salad MixEduvosSAICAFundiConnectCatchwordsBizcommunity.comIgnition GroupNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    WCED opens Grade 1 and 8 admissions for 2025

    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) opened the window for 2025 Grade 1 and 8 submissions today, 11 March, at 12:01 sharp. So far 7,875 applications have been submitted to the WCED.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The department says this admission window only caters for Grades 1 and 8 and that a second window will open for Grade R, Grades 9 to 12, and transfers in the second admissions window between 1 August 2024 and 16 August 2024. The first admission window closes on 12 April 2024.

    The following certified documents will be required for all applications:

    • The last official school report card
    • ID, Birth certificate, or passport of the learner
    • In the case of a foreign learner: a passport, a study permit, proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit
    • OR A police affidavit if these documents are not available
    • Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) for primary schools only
    • Proof of residence (Rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence)

    "You can certify copies of your documents at any police station or post office. Keep these copies together, as you will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the final school your child is accepted to.

    "When visiting the site, please also take note of the venues that have been made available across all education districts to provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online.

    "We have arranged pop-up admission sites at over 120 sites which includes shopping malls, schools and other facilities, in all 8 education districts. Please diarise the dates for the most convenient facility to utilise near you!

    "We would like as many parents and guardians as possible to apply on time so that we can use this data to plan ahead and further improve the placement process in the Western Cape," says the WCED.

    More information on the admission process can be found at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

    Read more: Western Cape Education Department, WCED
    NextOptions

    Related

    WCED, Wesgro launch new initiative to spark educational innovation and investment in the region
    WCED, Wesgro launch new initiative to spark educational innovation and investment in the region
     31 Oct 2023
    Maskew Miller Learning tackles reading crisis and promotes multilingualism
    Maskew Miller Learning tackles reading crisis and promotes multilingualism
    20 Feb 2023
    Image source: Getty Images
    Major school infrastructure programme underway in the Western Cape
    23 Nov 2022
    Equal Education and the South African Democratic Teachers Union have taken the Western Cape Education Department to court. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    Equal Education challenges new Western Cape act in court
     4 Nov 2022
    Image source: Katerina Holmes from
    W Cape education to appoint 500 permanent Grade R teachers
    4 Oct 2022
    HelloFCB+ and the WCED inspire 2020 matrics to #CommitToFinish their matric year
    Nahana Communications GroupHelloFCB+ and the WCED inspire 2020 matrics to #CommitToFinish their matric year
    W Cape to recruit over 20,000 school assistants
    W Cape to recruit over 20,000 school assistants
    16 Nov 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz