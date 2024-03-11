WCED opens Grade 1 and 8 admissions for 2025

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) opened the window for 2025 Grade 1 and 8 submissions today, 11 March, at 12:01 sharp. So far 7,875 applications have been submitted to the WCED.

The department says this admission window only caters for Grades 1 and 8 and that a second window will open for Grade R, Grades 9 to 12, and transfers in the second admissions window between 1 August 2024 and 16 August 2024. The first admission window closes on 12 April 2024.

The following certified documents will be required for all applications:

The last official school report card

ID, Birth certificate, or passport of the learner

In the case of a foreign learner: a passport, a study permit, proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit

OR A police affidavit if these documents are not available

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) for primary schools only

Proof of residence (Rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence)

"You can certify copies of your documents at any police station or post office. Keep these copies together, as you will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the final school your child is accepted to.

"When visiting the site, please also take note of the venues that have been made available across all education districts to provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online.

"We have arranged pop-up admission sites at over 120 sites which includes shopping malls, schools and other facilities, in all 8 education districts. Please diarise the dates for the most convenient facility to utilise near you!

"We would like as many parents and guardians as possible to apply on time so that we can use this data to plan ahead and further improve the placement process in the Western Cape," says the WCED.

More information on the admission process can be found at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions