Thornybush Safari Lodges receive 5-star butler and front of house training from Sam Hospitality

Elevating luxury: Sam Hospitality delivers Elite Butler Training and Front of House Training to Thornybush Lodges.

In a dedicated drive to enhance luxury service in South Africa’s top safari destinations, Sam Hospitality recently conducted comprehensive five-star hospitality training for three renowned lodges within the Thornybush Lodge Group. Over a span of 10 intensive onsite training days, Thornybush Game Lodge, Saseka Tented Camp, and Simbambili Game Lodge received customised Butler Training and Front of House Training, specifically tailored to meet the refined expectations of international 5-star guests.

Onsite Safari Lodge Training for Thornybush Game Lodge and Saseka Tented Camp

Held concurrently, the five-day Safari Lodge Training for Thornybush Game Lodge and Saseka Tented Camp focused on refining personal guest interaction, butler etiquette, rooming procedures, VIP guest handling, concierge skills, beverage and wine service, and high-level communication skills.

Located in the heart of Thornybush Private Nature Reserve, both lodges offer immersive wildlife experiences with luxurious comfort. The training was tailored to reflect the unique offerings of these iconic properties – Saseka’s elegant tented suites on the riverbed and Thornybush Game Lodge’s classic safari elegance.

Simbambili Game Lodge: Bespoke Game Lodge Training for five-star front of house and butler teams

After the success at Thornybush and Saseka, Simbambili Game Lodge, set in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, hosted a five-day Game Lodge Training focusing on front of house and butler services. The immersive training included:

Advanced check-in/check-out procedures



Personalised service



Upselling and menu knowledge



Wine pairing and beverage excellence



Butler-style service delivery



Emotional intelligence and body language in guest service



Handling special requests and guest preferences with flair

Simbambili is widely admired for its intimate setting and luxury suites overlooking a waterhole teeming with wildlife. The addition of Sam Hospitality’s elite training only elevates its already outstanding reputation in South African luxury travel.

Why Thornybush Lodges are among the best safari destinations in South Africa

Thornybush Lodges are celebrated for their impeccable service, luxurious accommodations, and prime wildlife viewing. Whether it’s the iconic elegance of Thornybush Game Lodge, the riverside glamour of Saseka Tented Camp, or the romantic exclusivity of Simbambili Game Lodge, guests are guaranteed an unforgettable experience surrounded by nature’s wonders and served by staff trained to world-class standards.

When combined with the Butler Training and Front of House Training provided by Sam Hospitality, these lodges deliver an experience that rivals the best in the world.

