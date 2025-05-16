Etali Safari Lodge and Black Rhino Lodge staff receive on-site training from Sam Hospitality

In a powerful move to elevate guest experiences and service standards, Etali Safari Lodge in Madikwe Game Reserve and Black Rhino Lodge in Pilanesberg National Park recently partnered with Sam Hospitality, South Africa’s leading hospitality training provider, for on-site staff development. The customized training sessions, held in April and May 2025, reaffirm Sam Hospitality’s growing reputation as the preferred training provider for high-end game lodges in South Africa.

On-site training at Black Rhino Lodge – 14 to 16 April 2025

From 14 to 16 April 2025, Black Rhino Lodge waiters underwent intensive on-site training led by Sam Hospitality. Located within the malaria-free Pilanesberg National Park, Black Rhino Lodge offers a secluded, luxury bush experience known for its wildlife-rich surroundings and Big Five sightings.

The training focused on:

Professional food and beverage service



Upselling and guest engagement



Personal presentation and etiquette



Delivering consistently excellent service to exceed guest expectations

Waiters were equipped with practical skills tailored for the lodge's unique setting, helping to boost confidence, team morale, and performance.

Etali Safari Lodge Comprehensive Training – 6 and 7 May 2025

On 6 and 7 May 2025, Sam Hospitality delivered a multi-departmental training at the prestigious Etali Safari Lodge, a 5-star haven located in the heart of Madikwe Game Reserve, North West Province. Known for its luxury accommodation, world-class cuisine, and wellness offerings, Etali caters to discerning international and local travellers.

The training covered:

Housekeeping Department: Cleaning standards, room preparation, turndown service, and attention to detail



Cleaning standards, room preparation, turndown service, and attention to detail Front of House & Front Office Teams: Personalised guest interactions, check-in/check-out procedures, reservations, and telephone etiquette



Personalised guest interactions, check-in/check-out procedures, reservations, and telephone etiquette Safari Guides: Guest orientation, communication skills, storytelling, and enhancing the guest experience during game drives

This holistic approach ensured all touchpoints of the guest journey were elevated to match international 5-star service standards.

Why Sam Hospitality?

With more than a decade of hands-on experience in luxury hospitality training, Sam Hospitality has become the go-to training partner for exclusive lodges, boutique hotels, and resorts across Southern Africa. Their practical, in-house training sessions are designed to suit the unique environment of each property - whether in the heart of the bush or along a coastal retreat.

Whether it’s front office training, fine dining service, or housekeeping excellence, Sam Hospitality empowers teams to consistently deliver service that wows.

