Sam Hospitality brings world-class safari lodge training to East Africa

Luxury safari lodges across Africa can now access premium onsite training.

Shamwari Game Reserve staff trained by Sam Hospitality

In the luxury safari industry, where guest expectations are higher than ever, service excellence is no longer optional – it’s essential. Safari lodges that deliver exceptional guest experiences gain repeat business, five-star reviews, and strong brand loyalty. Recognising this demand, Sam Hospitality, a leading hospitality training and consulting firm, is expanding its high-end onsite training services to Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Gabon, and beyond.

For over a decade, Sam Hospitality has been at the forefront of hospitality training and consulting, elevating service standards at luxury safari lodges, hotels, and restaurants across South Africa. Now, the company is expanding its footprint into East Africa, bringing its world-class onsite training programmes to Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Gabon, and other countries.

A proven track record in safari lodge training

Founded in 2011 by Samkeliso Nkwanyane, Sam Hospitality has built a strong reputation for delivering high-end training solutions tailored to the unique needs of luxury lodges. Over the years, the company has successfully trained staff at some of South Africa’s most prestigious safari lodges, including:

Monwana Game Lodge (Thornybush Game Reserve)



Thanda Safari & Amakhosi Safari Lodge (KwaZulu-Natal)



Morukuru Family and Etali Safari Lodges (Madikwe Game Reserve)



Shamwari & Samara Lodge (Eastern Cape)



Many other leading safari lodges across the country

This wealth of experience has positioned Sam Hospitality as a trusted partner for safari lodge owners and managers seeking to elevate service standards and guest satisfaction.

Specialised training programmes for East African safari lodges

Sam Hospitality now offers customised training programmes that focus on refining service delivery, enhancing guest interactions, and maintaining world-class operational standards. The training modules are tailored to meet the unique demands of safari lodges and ensure teams are well-equipped to exceed guest expectations.

Key training programmes available:

Housekeeping Excellence Mastering cleanliness, presentation, and efficiency in guest rooms, public spaces, and laundry operations.

Food and Beverage Service Mastery Elevating dining experiences through expert training in fine dining service, wine pairing, and cocktail preparation.

Luxury Guest Experience and Service Excellence Teaching staff how to anticipate guest needs, personalise service, and create unforgettable guest experiences.

Front Office and Reservations Training Improving check-in/check-out procedures, guest communication, and reservation management.

Leadership and Management DevelopmentEquipping managers with the skills to lead high-performing hospitality teams.

Beyond Training: A Full-Service Hospitality Consulting Firm

In addition to training, Sam Hospitality provides hospitality consulting services to help safari lodges achieve operational excellence. These include:

Mystery shopping for hotels, lodges, and restaurants A discreet guest experience evaluation that identifies strengths and areas for improvement.

Guest experience optimisation Fine-tuning lodge operations to ensure guests receive exceptional service, leading to higher reviews and repeat business.

Turnaround strategies for struggling lodgesHelping underperforming lodges reposition their brand, enhance service standards, and increase profitability.

Client success stories: The impact of Sam Hospitality’s training

Safari lodges that have implemented Sam Hospitality’s training programmes have seen remarkable improvements in guest satisfaction, staff professionalism, and operational efficiency.

“After implementing Sam Hospitality’s training, our guest satisfaction scores increased by 30%, and our staff received outstanding feedback from international visitors.” – General manager, 5 Star Safari Lodge in Madikwe

By investing in structured training, safari lodges not only enhance guest experiences but also improve staff confidence, retention, and overall efficiency.

Why safari lodges in East Africa need this training

As competition in the luxury safari industry grows, lodges need to continuously refine their service offerings to maintain a competitive edge. Guests today expect:

Personalised service that goes beyond expectations



Well-trained staff who anticipate and fulfill their needs



A seamless, luxurious experience from check-in to check-out

Sam Hospitality provides lodges with the tools and expertise to ensure their staff excel in all areas of service.

Book a training session today

Sam Hospitality is now accepting bookings for onsite training at safari lodges across East Africa.

Email: az.oc.sesruocytilatipsoh@gniniart | Call/WhatsApp: +27 82 765 9238 | Website: www.hospitalitycourses.co.za

Elevate your lodge’s service standards and guest experience with Sam Hospitality – Africa’s leading safari lodge training provider.



