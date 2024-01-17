Power quality and supply considerations crucial for hospitality industry's sustainable shift

The hospitality industry is by its very nature a major consumer of energy and data. For example, hotels with casinos have datacentres supporting it 24/7 while guests and conference rooms, restaurants and public facilities require significant operational information to run smoothly – making it critical power sites.

Thabang Byl, Buildings Segment Lead, Schneider Electric

To meet the above demand whilst moving towards a greener posture, hotels and other hospitality facilities are facing quite a challenge, particularly in a country where power reliability remains a major stumbling block. The reality is backup generators can’t be the first or only line of defence during load shedding or outages.

Furthermore, power quality and reliability issues can also lead to equipment damage and dire financial implications. It is therefore important that hotels, guest houses and so forth, in their journeys to establish sustainable operations, prioritise power quality, reliability and supply.

Holistic approach to sustainability

The hospitality industry should consider the entire lifecycle. It's not just about adopting greener practices to differentiate yourself from competitors, but also implementing sound operational practices. This involves protecting your assets and investments comprehensively. After all, investing in greener technologies makes sense only when you're safeguarding the key assets within your facilities.

In essence requires a holistic approach, from going greener to maintaining continuous support for sustainable practices. This not only aligns with environmental considerations but also safeguards operational efficiency and the long-term resilience of your assets. It's a holistic strategy that ensures your commitment to sustainability is well-integrated into every aspect of your business operations.

Two critical points should be emphasised in the pursuit of sustainability and sound operational practices. First, enhancing power reliability and second, establishing microgrid solutions as enablers for efficient energy consumption.

We must analyse data structures, expansion plans, and existing backup storage. This insight allows us to identify energy consumption patterns, potential power quality issues while also pinpointing energy-saving opportunities – ultimately considering the feasibility of microgrid implementation.

Microgrid solutions for efficiency

Microgrids, when strategically integrated with efficiency programmes, offer important energy management and supply advantages. By optimising operations through technologies such as Building Management Systems (BMS), hospitality facilities can achieve greater efficiency. Studies suggest that these efficiency measures can lead to significant reductions in consumption, contributing to both environmental and cost-effectiveness goals.

Utilising a microgrid with a storage component offers the advantage of peak shifting. This means storing energy during off-peak times and using it during periods of high demand, ultimately reducing electricity costs. It's a strategic move for electric conservation, effectively managing resources and optimising costs.

The importance of power reliability, quality, and innovative solutions like microgrids cannot be overstated in the hospitality industry. By embracing data-driven strategies, a lifecycle approach, and optimising microgrid efficiency, hospitality facilities can not only enhance operational resilience but also contribute significantly to environmental sustainability