The AI revolution in search: How to stay visible in a changing digital landscape

Rapid advancements in AI are transforming search engine marketing (SEM), a key component of digital engagement. This article equips organisations with the knowledge and strategies required to adapt and thrive in this evolving landscape, across both organic and paid search.

We will explore how businesses can navigate the AI-powered search revolution, covering fundamental shifts, strategic adjustments for organic and paid approaches, and actionable steps to maintain visibility in this dynamic environment.

From SEO to GEO and beyond

Traditional SEO, which prioritises keywords and backlinks for high rankings, is evolving. The rise of generative AI is driving a shift towards generative engine optimisation (GEO), influencing both organic and paid search strategies.

Users increasingly turn to AI-driven search platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini for direct answers and conversational experiences, moving away from conventional search results pages. This shift from algorithmic ranking to AI-generated synthesis highlights the importance of brand visibility in an AI-first world. Organisations must optimise for both traditional and generative search engines across all digital channels.

Preparing for the AI-driven search world: Quick wins and strong foundations in organic search

The transition to AI-powered search may seem daunting, but organisations can take immediate steps to stay ahead. These quick wins build on core SEO principles, adapted for the era of generative AI.

Strong SEO foundations still matter

Despite evolving search methods, a well-structured website, high-quality content, and solid technical SEO remain essential for both traditional search engines and AI-driven platforms to index and understand your online presence.

Optimise for knowledge graphs

Knowledge Graphs organise information about entities, helping AI-powered search engines present relevant results. Ensuring your organisation’s data is accurate and comprehensive enhances brand visibility.

Use structured data (Schema Markup)

Structured data helps search engines interpret webpage content more effectively. Implementing schema markup clarifies content meaning and improves search accuracy.

Target long-tail search queries

Users now search using conversational, specific queries. Targeting long-tail keywords allows businesses to attract highly qualified traffic by addressing niche user needs with tailored content.

Improve readability with conversational language

AI-driven search engines prioritise clear, natural content. Using conversational language enhances readability and engagement. Readability assessment tools can help refine content for a better user experience.

Focus on E-E-A-T

Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness (E-E-A-T) are more important than ever. Generative AI prioritises content from credible sources. To improve rankings, organisations must demonstrate these qualities in their content.

Optimise visual content

Images and videos play a vital role in search visibility. Optimising them with descriptive file names, alt text, and structured metadata improves discoverability.

Expand presence on authoritative sites

A strong online presence goes beyond your website. Being featured on reputable third-party sites enhances brand credibility and signals trustworthiness to AI-driven search engines.

Use merchant platforms for retail

Retailers should leverage online marketplaces to boost product visibility and ensure AI systems correctly interpret product data for search results.

How AI is changing paid search

Paid search advertising is rapidly evolving with AI. No longer just a tool for automation, AI now helps businesses make data-driven decisions that improve ad performance and return on investment. To stay competitive, brands must embrace AI-driven strategies.

Smarter bidding with AI

AI-powered bidding tools, such as Smart Bidding and ROAS Bidding, automatically adjust ad spend based on the likelihood of conversion. By analysing vast datasets in real time, these tools optimise budgets, driving higher conversions at lower costs.

AI-powered ad creation

Generative AI can now craft compelling headlines, descriptions, and visuals in seconds. This streamlines the creative process, enhances ad relevance, and improves campaign performance.

Understanding user intent

Search behaviour is shifting from short keywords to more natural queries. AI analyses user intent, enabling advertisers to tailor campaigns that align with actual consumer searches. Using long-tail keywords and conversational search strategies ensures ads appear when users need them most.

Optimising landing pages with AI

AI now evaluates landing page experience alongside keyword relevance when ranking ads. If a page lacks clarity, speed, or relevance, ad performance suffers. Businesses that provide seamless, valuable user experiences are rewarded by AI-driven search engines.

Enhanced insights with AI analytics

AI-powered analytics tools offer deeper insights into campaign performance, user behaviour, and market trends. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, businesses can make real-time optimisations, improve decision-making, and achieve higher returns on ad spend.

Next steps: Accelerating AI adoption in SEM

To remain competitive, organisations must strategically optimise and expand their AI capabilities within SEM. Beyond automation and customer service, AI should be integrated across all search marketing functions, including content generation, keyword research, SEO analysis, paid campaigns, and performance monitoring.

The time to act is now. By embracing AI-driven SEM strategies, organisations can ensure long-term visibility, relevance, and competitiveness in the digital landscape. The future of SEM is intelligent, conversational, and personalised. Organisations that understand core shifts and strategically optimise their approach will confidently enter this new era, unlocking the power of AI-powered search.



