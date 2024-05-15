Submissions open for Youth Filmmaker Project 2024/2025

The filmmakers will be guided by the team at Sisanda Henna Leadership x Sisanda Henna Films, facilitators of the NFVF project.
The Youth Filmmaker Project targets previously disadvantaged youths to be guided in developing, writing and directing their own 23-minute debut short films which will become their calling-cards in the international industry.
Only the best 10 scripts will be produced by the facilitating company. The programme seeks aspirant, talented and hardworking writer-directors to apply.
This project is targeted towards aspirant young filmmakers who have a desire to break into the industry and would like to pursue a career in script writing and/or directing.
This programme will ensure that each participant has a complete script and film that will form part of their portfolio in the future.
The closing date for applications is Sunday, 2 June 2024.
To seek out remarkable storytellers from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and develop regionally based filmmaking talent, which will bring new perspectives to our South African and ultimately the African and global audience.
To nurture, support and promote young writer-directors in South Africa through strategically developed training laboratories, workshops and mentorship.
Scripts will be developed and workshopped over a dedicated development period. During this process each writer and director will be provided with the necessary tools to develop the story and direct their film.
The successful projects will be provided with a professional production crew to shoot their film and assist them in the editing and final delivery of the film. Workshop attendance is mandatory as it is key for learning and development.
In order to be considered for this opportunity, the applicant must meet the following requirements:
Eligible candidates for the project must:
For more information and applications, go to sisandahennafilms.com