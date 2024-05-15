Submissions open for Youth Filmmaker Project 2024/2025

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), in partnership with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), is calling on submissions for the Youth Filmmaker Project 2024/2025 - a year-long discovery, training and mentorship programme of the brightest film writing and directing talent in the country.

The filmmakers will be guided by the team at Sisanda Henna Leadership x Sisanda Henna Films, facilitators of the NFVF project.

The Youth Filmmaker Project targets previously disadvantaged youths to be guided in developing, writing and directing their own 23-minute debut short films which will become their calling-cards in the international industry.

Only the best 10 scripts will be produced by the facilitating company. The programme seeks aspirant, talented and hardworking writer-directors to apply.

This project is targeted towards aspirant young filmmakers who have a desire to break into the industry and would like to pursue a career in script writing and/or directing.

This programme will ensure that each participant has a complete script and film that will form part of their portfolio in the future.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, 2 June 2024.

Objectives

To seek out remarkable storytellers from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and develop regionally based filmmaking talent, which will bring new perspectives to our South African and ultimately the African and global audience.

To nurture, support and promote young writer-directors in South Africa through strategically developed training laboratories, workshops and mentorship.

Workshops

Scripts will be developed and workshopped over a dedicated development period. During this process each writer and director will be provided with the necessary tools to develop the story and direct their film.

The successful projects will be provided with a professional production crew to shoot their film and assist them in the editing and final delivery of the film. Workshop attendance is mandatory as it is key for learning and development.

Eligibility

In order to be considered for this opportunity, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

Between the ages of 18-35.



Must be South African/ permanent resident



Have a strong written concept and directing potential



Have not directed a professional film/ professional episode of television fiction.



Be a historically disadvantaged individual as defined in the constitution of South Africa.



Be able to set aside the requisite time over a period of 12 months to complete the programme.



Only fictional narratives will be accepted.

Selection criteria

Eligible candidates for the project must:

Demonstrate a passion for the film industry / filmmaking and the extent of their experience in industry. This includes sending a motivational video.



Have a strong written concept for a 23-minute stand alone film with a clearly thought-out premise or controlling idea that would allow it to be packaged with other projects under the theme of “HOME”.



Must understand that aspects of their original story might change for the purposes of producing the script.



Be willing to meet the demands of the film industry and be present at every training and workshop.



Demonstrate a willingness and ability to work as a part of a team in the pursuit of the same objective.



Understand the value of, and is able to, work under pressure and tight schedules.



NB: filmmakers will need to pitch at production stage and the best candidates will proceed to filming/ directing the films.

For more information and applications, go to sisandahennafilms.com