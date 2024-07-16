WomensMonth: Siphiwe Ledingwane, director of PR, comms & projects at Ipasa on resilience

Meet Siphiwe Ledingwane, the dynamic director of Public Relations, Communications, and Projects at the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (Ipasa). As an African woman, Ledingwane has faced numerous challenges such as being overlooked for positions ,but she believes her unwavering resilience has been the key to her success.

With over eight years of experience across private healthcare, non-profit, and entrepreneurial sectors, she’s been a pivotal force in shaping strategic approaches for the Graca Machel Trust, CDE Healthcare Group, and Black Umbrellas, the enterprise entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

Siphiwe Ledingwane is the director of Public Relations, Communications and Projects Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (IPASA). Source: Supplied.

What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?

From a very young age, I have always believed in the power of effective communication to drive change. In the early stages of my career at a healthcare organisation, I quickly realised that this path is not just about the bells and whistles of brand positioning; it is far more meaningful than that.

It's ultimately about making small changes within the organisation I serve that contribute to a broader and more significant positive socioeconomic impact. As cliché as it may sound, it's not just about me; it's about the change and impact one can make. This realisation has always guided my career, leading me to seek opportunities to be a catalyst for change within my profession.

As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

Being overlooked simply because I am a woman, the margin became even smaller in some instances when considering that I am an African woman of colour. To overcome these hurdles, I prioritised resilience. I committed to approaching every task with determination and excellence, ultimately earning a 'seat at the table'. However along the way, I faced a tougher decision at times which was applying this resilience and still recognising when it was time to proactively seek out new opportunities that aligned better with my aspirations.

As a woman, how do you approach leadership? What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

In my eyes and simply because I am surrounded by amazing women leaders – professionally and personally, being a woman is never a disadvantage. As leaders, we have the ability to create, analyse and compel strategic plans that are inclusive but also focused on the organisation’s key objectives.

We lead with purpose and a shared vision because your success (however you measure it by), might be the catalyst that assures an adolescent girl that it is possible to be a woman leader in male dominated industries and certainly worth taking the journey.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

From a career perspective, I am particularly proud of leading the development and implementation of an organisation’s 10th-year anniversary milestone campaign. This initiative encompassed an integrated scope of work, strategic connections, and impactful outcomes. It sparked a renewed sense of appreciation for my career.

On a personal level, this project was significant because it highlighted how the organisation supported the growth of businesses. It provided me with the opportunity to connect with remarkable women entrepreneurs who taught me a valuable lesson: "Women do not need empowerment (we are already empowered); what we need are enabling environments that level the playing field for success."

I am grateful to these women leaders across the board and different African countries who have contributed to my development and shaped who I am today

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

Keep going. It doesn't necessarily get easier, but it becomes more meaningful, and that is the essence of life itself—to live a life of purpose.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

It means celebrating the Ipasa warrior #WomenInPharma who continue to strive for access to innovative medicines for all! These are women who dedicate their time not only to the benefit of their companies (Ipasa's members) but also to the well-being of all South Africans.

This month is also about honouring and supporting women who are mothers, sisters, aunts, friends, and caregivers, and who have chosen to create health advocacy organisations to amplify voices or access to healthcare for their loved ones and others facing similar health conditions.