China's national spirit, Moutai, the world's most valuable spirits brand

Also retaining its second place is Wuliangye (brand value down 15% to $25.9bn).
Third is China’s Luzhou Laojiao (brand value up 6% to $8.2bn).
Wuliangye is now the world's strongest spirits brand, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 90.7 of 100, earning an impressive AAA+ rating.
Moutai, with a BSI of 89.9 of 100, also scores the top tier AAA+ brand strength rating. It also leads the 2024 Sustainability Perceptions Index, with the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value of $5.9bn.
“The strategic manoeuvres of Moutai, Wuliangye, and Luzhou Laojiao exemplify why they lead the global spirits industry,” says Henry Farr, director, Brand Finance.
“Whether it’s Moutai’s younger audience-targeted campaigns, Wuliangye’s e-commerce advancements, or Luzhou Laojiao’s prestigious sponsorships, these brands are not just maintaining their positions —they are revolutionising the market."
American bourbon whiskey brand, Jim Beam (brand value up 83% to $539m) is the world’s fastest-growing spirits brand. The brand’s massive surge in brand value has seen it jump 24 spots to 42nd.
Germany’s Jägermeister (brand value up 38% to $914m) and Italy’s Martini (brand value up 23% to $586m) have also recorded solid brand value growth.