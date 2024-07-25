China's national spirit, Moutai, the world's most valuable spirits brand

For the ninth consecutive year, the elite baijiu brand Moutai, considered China's national spirit, (brand value up 1% to $50.1bn) is the world's most valuable spirits brand in the Brand Finance Report on the world’s most valuable spirits.

Also retaining its second place is Wuliangye (brand value down 15% to $25.9bn).

Third is China’s Luzhou Laojiao (brand value up 6% to $8.2bn).

Wuliangye is now the world's strongest spirits brand, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 90.7 of 100, earning an impressive AAA+ rating.

Moutai, with a BSI of 89.9 of 100, also scores the top tier AAA+ brand strength rating. It also leads the 2024 Sustainability Perceptions Index, with the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value of $5.9bn.

“The strategic manoeuvres of Moutai, Wuliangye, and Luzhou Laojiao exemplify why they lead the global spirits industry,” says Henry Farr, director, Brand Finance.

“Whether it’s Moutai’s younger audience-targeted campaigns, Wuliangye’s e-commerce advancements, or Luzhou Laojiao’s prestigious sponsorships, these brands are not just maintaining their positions —they are revolutionising the market."

Jim Beam and Jägermeister

American bourbon whiskey brand, Jim Beam (brand value up 83% to $539m) is the world’s fastest-growing spirits brand. The brand’s massive surge in brand value has seen it jump 24 spots to 42nd.

Germany’s Jägermeister (brand value up 38% to $914m) and Italy’s Martini (brand value up 23% to $586m) have also recorded solid brand value growth.