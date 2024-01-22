Industries

    Say ahh! The power of regular dental check-ups

    Issued by Intercare
    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    We often underrate the importance of dental check-ups in our healthcare routine. However, just as necessary as visiting a general medical practitioner, our teeth need regular professional care, too. It might seem easy to skip a dental check-up, especially when you're not experiencing any discomfort. But here's a fact to remember – the absence of pain doesn't always indicate the absence of dental issues. Hence, regular dental check-ups are vital, and that importance multiplies when we talk about children's dental care.
    The importance of dental check-ups from early childhood

    The foundation of good oral health begins in early childhood. It is recommended that a child's first check-up should be by their first birthday. These early visits are preventive and educative by nature and set the stage for a lifetime of good oral health. Starting routine dental check-ups early helps children get acquainted with the dental practice and reduces dentist-induced anxiety. More importantly, early detection and treatment of initial signs of cavities, inadequate brushing, or potentially problematic eating habits can preserve a child's oral health to a large extent.

    Why regular dental check-ups are vital

    There are multiple reasons why routine dental check-ups are crucial. The most significant reason is that it allows for early detection of dental issues. Over time, tooth decay, gum diseases, oral cancer, and other issues become more severe if left undetected. Regular check-ups catch these problems early, making the treatment more manageable and less invasive. Secondly, dental check-ups are instrumental in maintaining oral hygiene. Although regular brushing and flossing are critical, professional cleaning offers a thorough, deep cleanse that regular home dental care can't provide. Finally, the dentist can provide lifestyle advice and monitoring skills to prevent damaging oral habits.

    The consequences of neglecting dental check-ups

    Skipping dental check-ups may not seem like a big deal, but the repercussions can be significant in the long run. Dental issues like tooth decay, gum infection, or oral cancer are often painless in the initial stages and only become noticeable when they've progressed considerably. At this point, they are much more complex and possibly costlier to treat. Moreover, poor oral health often leads to other health complications like heart disease, diabetes, and premature birth during pregnancy. You risk incurring harmful health and monetary costs by disregarding your dentist's appointments.

    Regular dental check-ups are a non-negotiable aspect of healthcare. They prevent severe dental diseases, ensure optimal oral hygiene, and, importantly, teach children the significance of dental care from a young age. Skipping dental appointments often leads to adverse health consequences that could have been avoidable. Many medical aids pay for an annual dental check-up, which is part of the Intercare service offering. It is always best, however, to first contact your medical scheme to determine if you are covered. Contact your nearest Intercare facility for any assistance.

    Remember, good oral health plays a crucial role in our overall health, and taking the time for these regular appointments is one of the best investments you can make for your well-being. Don't wait for the pain; book your dental check-up today.

    Read next: Tips to keep your teeth healthy.

    Sources:

  • Golden State Dentistry: www.goldenstatedentistry.com/blog/5-benefits-of-regular-dental-check-ups
  • Better Health: www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/conditionsandtreatments/dental-checks-for-young-children
  • Roberson Dental: www.robersondental.com/how-neglecting-dental-care-can-affect-your-health
  • Dental Health: www.dentalhealth.org/blog/the-importance-of-regular-dental-visits
  • The Center for Paediatric Dentistry: www.thecenterforpediatricdentistry.com/for-parents-and-patients/why-early-childhood

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.

