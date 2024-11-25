SAOTA strengthens foothold in China

South African architecture firm Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (Saota) has concluded a successful learning exchange in the Chengdu region of China as part of its 2024 Global Lecture Tour.

Source: Supplied. LuxeRivers in Chongqing.

This latest leg comes off the back of a series of exhibitions and lectures in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Geneva, London, New Delhi, Dubai, Los Angeles, Sydney, Miami, Wellington, and Venice.

The Chengdu event took place at the Luxelake A8 Art Exhibition Centre and YEPOM Lounge, and engaged the renowned Italian brand Rimadesio.

Saota's executive director, Greg Truen, delivered a series of lectures at these two venues, sharing his unique insights on modern architecture and interior design, and how to incorporate light and space into design. This lecture series provided an opportunity for learning and exchange, showcasing Saota's distinctive design philosophy to an important market.

“The event was a success with a great turn-out,” say Truen of the experience. “We’re always grateful for the opportunity to engage with important global markets. We believe that through this lecture tour, Saota has further strengthened our connections with the Chinese market and we hope to valuably contribute to the architectural design conversation in the region.”

Engaging networks including clients and developers from across the country to explore the profound connection between architecture and life, these events were an opportunity for face-to-face interaction, fostering collaboration and inspiration within the industry.

“A special thanks to our Chengdu hosts, our partners and all those who attended as we explored the inspirations and innovations brought forth by the theme of “Light, Space, Life.” - adds Truen.

Saota has undertaken a number of architecture projects in China including ‘LuxeRivers,’ a mixed-use development in Chongqing, as well as Longcheer Yacht Club in Shenzhen.

Together with Truen, this leading architecture firm is driven by dynamic team Stefan Antoni, Philip Olmesdahl, Phillippe Fouché, Mark Bullivant, Roxanne Kaye, Logen Gordon, Dani Reimers and Dominik George.

Its global footprint spans six continents, with Saota known for an innovative and dedicated approach to the design, documentation and execution of projects globally.